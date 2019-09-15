Fantasy Football, Week 2: Start Allen Robinson vs. Broncos

Fantasy football owners are in the process of setting their Week 2 starting lineups and there's one Chicago Bears skill player who should be a near-consensus first-teamer Sunday: wide receiver Allen Robinson.

After an impressive debut in Week 1 against the Packers, Robinson looks like he's finally regained the form that led to 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns back in 2015. He was cursed by horrendous quarterback play and a torn ACL in the two seasons that followed, and last year was more like a medical redshirt season in Chicago as he worked his way back to 100 percent health.

In Thursday's opener, Robinson went off for 102 yards on seven catches. Yes, that qualifies as 'going off' considering how terrible the rest of the Bears' offense was.

In Week 2's game against the Denver Broncos, Robinson has a favorable matchup against a secondary that just allowed Oakland's Tyrell Williams to torch them for 105 yards and a touchdown.

According to CBS Sports fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg, Robinson is a 'start 'em' on Sunday.

I was skeptical of Robinson last week against Green Bay. I was wrong. He looked great in Week 1 at home with seven catches for 102 yards on 13 targets, and he was the best Fantasy option in that game. Mitchell Trubisky locked eyes on him often, and hopefully that continues, especially against the Broncos. Williams just played well against this Denver secondary, and I expect Robinson to do the same. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2.

The only thing potentially working against Robinson is the Bears' expected effort to get the running game more involved. If Matt Nagy maintains a more balanced game script, Robinson likely won't see 13 targets again. And if that's the case, his fantasy value will depend on how accurate Mitchell Trubisky is with the targets he does launch A-Rob's way.

Regardless, the passing game will run through Robinson, which should result in another game in which he challenges for 100 yards and a score.

