Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Quarterback

Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings suggest big things are on the horizon for a number of stud and sleeper quarterbacks who disappointed last week.

All things considered, it was a pretty bad opening week for most fantasy football quarterbacks, whether it was tough matchups (Aaron Rodgers), surprise struggles (Tom Brady) or just subpar performances as a whole. Only six QBs scored more than 20 fantasy points in six-point passing TD leagues on Sunday, and that number drops to two, Alex Smith and Matthew Stafford, in four-point passing TD leagues. Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings don't have either in the top nine.

Favorable matchups should help the top fantasy QBs this week. Rodgers goes against a shaky Falcons pass D, Brady visits the Saints, Drew Brees faces that same Pats defense Smith lit up, Russell Wilson gets the Niners at home, and Derek Carr is up against the Jets. For some fantasy teams, there will be tough choices with Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, among others.

This week, we should see more QBs putting up typical fantasy quarterback numbers in the 20s, and it starts with the guys in our top 10.

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 2 DFS:

DK cash lineup | DK GPP | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder



Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs

7Cam Newton, Panthers @ Bills. Newton didn't overly impress, completing 14-25 for 171 yards, the fourth-lowest total among QBs who played the entire game. The Panthers may still be taking it easy with his shoulder with their run-heavy attack in Week 1, but the Bills' run defense held the Jets to 38 yards, so Newton will likely be throwing the ball a lot more this week.

These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.