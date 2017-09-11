Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Kicker

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Kicker

Sometimes, fantasy football's top kicker in a given week simply goes to the kicker on the team that scored the most points, but last week, it went to emergency Raiders replacement Giorgio Tavecchio, who nailed four field goals (including two 50-plus yarders) and two PATs. For his trouble, Tavecchio makes the top 12 of our Week 2 fantasy kicker rankings.

Justin Tucker may regain his rightful spot as the best kicker in the league facing the Browns, but you have to like Tavecchio against the Jets. On the other hand (or foot), virtually any kicker could find himself in the top spot this week.

The guys in dome games (Patriots-Saints, Packers-Falcons, Cardinals-Colts) always have an advantage, and we know guys kicking in Denver (Cowboys-Broncos) have a better chance of connecting on long-distance kicks. If you're trying to break a tie between two waiver pickups, fall back on where a game is being played.


Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens vs. Browns
2 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots at Saints
3 Blair Walsh Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers
4 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers at Falcons
5 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons vs. Packers
6 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers vs. Bills
7 Caleb Sturgis Philadelphia Eagles at Chiefs
8 Matt Prater Detroit Lions at Giants
9 Dustin Hopkins Washington Redskins at Rams
10 Dan Bailey Dallas Cowboys at Broncos
11 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots
12 Giorgio Tavecchio Oakland Raiders vs. Jets
13 Cairo Santos Kansas City Chiefs vs. Eagles
14 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Vikings
15 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts vs. Cardinals
16 Ryan Succop Tennessee Titans at Jaguars
17 Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans at Bengals
18 Kai Forbath Minnesota Vikings at Steelers
19 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos vs. Cowboys
20 Younghoe Koo Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dolphins
21 Phil Dawson Arizona Cardinals at Colts
22 Aldrick Rosas New York Giants vs. Lions
23 Steven Hauschka Buffalo Bills at Panthers
24 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams vs. Redskins
25 Jason Myers Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Titans
26 Cody Parkey Miami Dolphins at Chargers
27 Connor Barth Chicago Bears at Buccaneers
28 Nick Folk Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Bears
29 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals vs. Texans
30 Chandler Catanzaro New York Jets at Raiders
31 Zane Gonzalez Cleveland Browns at Ravens
32 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers at Seahawks