Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Kicker

Sometimes, fantasy football's top kicker in a given week simply goes to the kicker on the team that scored the most points, but last week, it went to emergency Raiders replacement Giorgio Tavecchio, who nailed four field goals (including two 50-plus yarders) and two PATs. For his trouble, Tavecchio makes the top 12 of our Week 2 fantasy kicker rankings.
Justin Tucker may regain his rightful spot as the best kicker in the league facing the Browns, but you have to like Tavecchio against the Jets. On the other hand (or foot), virtually any kicker could find himself in the top spot this week.
The guys in dome games (Patriots-Saints, Packers-Falcons, Cardinals-Colts) always have an advantage, and we know guys kicking in Denver (Cowboys-Broncos) have a better chance of connecting on long-distance kicks. If you're trying to break a tie between two waiver pickups, fall back on where a game is being played.
WEEK 2 RANKINGS: Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. 4 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers at Falcons
Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. Browns
|2
|Stephen Gostkowski
|New England Patriots
|at Saints
|3
|Blair Walsh
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. 49ers
|4
|Mason Crosby
|Green Bay Packers
|at Falcons
|5
|Matt Bryant
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. Packers
|6
|Graham Gano
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. Bills
|7
|Caleb Sturgis
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at Chiefs
|8
|Matt Prater
|Detroit Lions
|at Giants
|9
|Dustin Hopkins
|Washington Redskins
|at Rams
|10
|Dan Bailey
|Dallas Cowboys
|at Broncos
|11
|Wil Lutz
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. Patriots
|12
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|Oakland Raiders
|vs. Jets
|13
|Cairo Santos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. Eagles
|14
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. Vikings
|15
|Adam Vinatieri
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. Cardinals
|16
|Ryan Succop
|Tennessee Titans
|at Jaguars
|17
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Houston Texans
|at Bengals
|18
|Kai Forbath
|Minnesota Vikings
|at Steelers
|19
|Brandon McManus
|Denver Broncos
|vs. Cowboys
|20
|Younghoe Koo
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. Dolphins
|21
|Phil Dawson
|Arizona Cardinals
|at Colts
|22
|Aldrick Rosas
|New York Giants
|vs. Lions
|23
|Steven Hauschka
|Buffalo Bills
|at Panthers
|24
|Greg Zuerlein
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. Redskins
|25
|Jason Myers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. Titans
|26
|Cody Parkey
|Miami Dolphins
|at Chargers
|27
|Connor Barth
|Chicago Bears
|at Buccaneers
|28
|Nick Folk
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. Bears
|29
|Randy Bullock
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. Texans
|30
|Chandler Catanzaro
|New York Jets
|at Raiders
|31
|Zane Gonzalez
|Cleveland Browns
|at Ravens
|32
|Robbie Gould
|San Francisco 49ers
|at Seahawks
