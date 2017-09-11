Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Kicker

Sometimes, fantasy football's top kicker in a given week simply goes to the kicker on the team that scored the most points, but last week, it went to emergency Raiders replacement Giorgio Tavecchio, who nailed four field goals (including two 50-plus yarders) and two PATs. For his trouble, Tavecchio makes the top 12 of our Week 2 fantasy kicker rankings.

Justin Tucker may regain his rightful spot as the best kicker in the league facing the Browns, but you have to like Tavecchio against the Jets. On the other hand (or foot), virtually any kicker could find himself in the top spot this week.

The guys in dome games (Patriots-Saints, Packers-Falcons, Cardinals-Colts) always have an advantage, and we know guys kicking in Denver (Cowboys-Broncos) have a better chance of connecting on long-distance kicks. If you're trying to break a tie between two waiver pickups, fall back on where a game is being played.





Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST



Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers at Falcons

