Fantasy Football: Week 2 quarterback rankings

Josh Allen will have to hope for better results in Week 2 than he had in Week 1. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Josh Allen was the consensus No. 2 quarterback selected in fantasy football drafts, on average. So, you can imagine that his start in Week 1 left a lot to be desired.

Allen and the high-flying Buffalo Bills could muster just 16 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even worse, Allen threw the ball 51 times for just 270 yards and one touchdown. He did add 44 yards on the ground, but it wasn't the 2021 debut most expected.

He's expected to bounce back in Week 2, however, against a beatable Dolphins defense.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out Allen and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 2 rankings at the position:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

