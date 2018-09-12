Fantasy Football Week 2 Position-By-Position Rankings: Brees out for revenge

Shocking thrills were a dime a dozen during Week 1 of the season (Ryan Fitzmagic, anyone?), and a lot of fantasy players suffered under the weight of some bad beats. Others though, shined thanks to a few unlikely stars (DeSean Jackson FTW). While Fitzpatrick’s demolition of the Saints defense blindsided many, our fantasy experts are here to provide some much-needed clarity with their position-by-position player rankings for Week 2.

Leading the pack at quarterback is Drew Brees, who had a monster game against the Bucs in a loss. He’ll be looking to replicate his performance against the Browns and ruin their undefeated (ish) start to the season. Familiar names like Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski head their respective positional player rankings. That said, these top 10s are anything but predictable (George Kittle, we’re looking at you).

Do you agree with our experts on their position-by-position rankings? Let us know in the comments below:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

