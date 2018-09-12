Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

Props on the win. Get off the deck after a loss. Feel good if your sleepers woke up in Week 1. Don't curl up into a ball if injuries already rocked your lineup. It's only a single game either way. Gear up for number two.

Here's a look at the Week 2 fantasy football rankings, which for now include Steelers holdout Le'Veon Bell (RB52) and truly showcases his running back replacement, James Conner (RB5). Even if you drafted Andrew Luck (QB17), strongly consider going with Alex Smith (QB4). The Bills benched Nathan Peterman, but owners shouldn't flock to Buffalo players regardless. Tennessee's passing game undergoes a change following Delanie Walker's season-ending injury, while Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster (WR10) gives Pittsburgh two top-10 receivers this week.

These rankings are for standard scoring leagues. Keep track of injury situations, including Aaron Rodgers (QB8), Leonard Fournette (RB21) and DeSean Jackson (WR50).

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Brees, NO



2. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT



3. Deshaun Watson, HOU



4. Alex Smith, WAS



5. Cam Newton, CAR



6. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF



7. Patrick Mahomes, KC



8. Aaron Rodgers, GB



9. Philip Rivers, LAC



10. Kirk Cousins, MIN



11. Russell Wilson, SEA



12. Jared Goff, LAR



13. Tom Brady, NE



14. Tyrod Taylor, CLE



15. Matthew Stafford, DET



16. Matt Ryan, ATL



17. Andrew Luck, IND



18. Case Keenum, DEN



19. Dak Prescott, DAL



20. Mitch Trubisky, CHI



21. Blake Bortles, JAC



22. Eli Manning, NYG



23. Nick Foles, PHI



24. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB



25. Marcus Mariota, TEN



26. Andy Dalton, CIN



27. Joe Flacco, BAL



28. Sam Darnold, NYJ



29. Derek Carr, OAK



30. Ryan Tannehill, MIA



31. Sam Bradford, ARI



32. Josh Allen, BUF



33. Lamar Jackson, BAL

































































































































Running backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR



2. Alvin Kamara, NO



3. Melvin Gordon, LAC



4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL



5. James Conner, PIT



6. David Johnson, ARI



7. Saquon Barkley, NYG



8. Kareem Hunt, KC



9. Joe Mixon, CIN



10. Christian McCaffrey, CAR



11. Jordan Howard, CHI



12. Dalvin Cook, MIN



13. Lamar Miller, HOU



14. Alex Collins, BAL



15. Adrian Peterson, WAS



16. Jay Ajayi, PHI



17. LeSean McCoy, BUF



18. Kenyan Drake, MIA



19. Devonta Freeman, ATL



20. Jamaal Williams, GB



21. Leonard Fournette, JAC



22. Dion Lewis, TEN



23. Carlos Hyde, CLE



24. Rex Burkhead, NE



25. Royce Freeman, DEN



26. Marshawn Lynch, OAK



27. Peyton Barber, TB



28. Chris Thompson, WAS



29. Tevin Coleman, ATL



30. Derrick Henry, TEN



31. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ



32. T.J. Yeldon, JAC



33. Bilal Powell, NYJ



34. Alfred Morris, SF



35. Chris Carson, SEA



36. Matt Breida, SF



37. James White, NE



38. Austin Ekeler, LAC



39. Phillip Lindsay, DEN



40. Kerryon Johnson, DET



41. Tarik Cohen, CHI



42. Duke Johnson, CLE



43. Jordan Wilkins, IND



44. Javorius Allen, BAL



45. Latavius Murray, MIN



46. Theo Riddick, DET



47. Marlon Mack, IND



48. Frank Gore, MIA



49. Ty Montgomery, GB



50. Nyheim Hines, IND



51. Rashaad Penny, SEA



52. Le'Veon Bell, PIT



53. Jalen Richard, OAK



54. Corey Clement, PHI



55. C.J. Anderson, CAR



56. LeGarrette Blount, DET



57. Darren Sproles, PHI



58. Doug Martin, OAK



59. Giovani Bernard, CIN



60. Sony Michel, NE



61. Spencer Ware, KC



62. Chase Edmonds, ARI



63. Jacquizz Rodgers, TB



64. Devontae Booker, DEN



65. Mike Gillislee, NO



66. Alfred Blue, HOU



67. Kyle Juszczyk, SF



68. Corey Grant, JAC



69. Rod Smith, DAL



70. Marcus Murphy, BUF





















































































































































































































































































Wide receivers

1. Antonio Brown, PIT



2. Julio Jones, ATL



3. Michael Thomas, NO



4. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU



5. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG



6. A.J. Green, CIN



7. Keenan Allen, LAC



8. Tyreek Hill, KC



9. Davante Adams, GB



10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT



11. Adam Thielen, MIN



12. Stefon Diggs, MIN



13. Mike Evans, TB



14. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN



15. Brandin Cooks, LAR



16. T.Y. Hilton, IND



17. Jarvis Landry, CLE



18. Demaryius Thomas, DEN



19. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI



20. Nelson Agholor, PHI



21. Golden Tate, DET



22. Corey Davis, TEN



23. Allen Robinson, CHI



24. Kenny Stills, MIA



25. Marvin Jones, DET



26. Cooper Kupp, LAR



27. Randall Cobb, GB



28. Robby Anderson, NYJ



29. Robert Woods, LAR



30. Amari Cooper, OAK



31. Chris Hogan, NE



32. Devin Funchess, CAR



33. Jamison Crowder, WAS



34. Tyler Lockett, SEA



35. Michael Crabtree, BAL



36. Josh Gordon, CLE



37. Marquise Goodwin, SF



38. Ted Ginn, NO



39. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ



40. Pierre Garcon, SF



41. Sterling Shepard, NYG



42. Kenny Golladay, DET



43. Keelan Cole, JAC



44. John Brown, BAL



45. Sammy Watkins, KC



46. Chris Godwin, TB



47. Jordy Nelson, OAK



48. Mike Williams, LAC



49. Brandon Marshall, SEA



50. DeSean Jackson, TB



51. Mohamed Sanu, ATL



52. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF



53. Allen Hurns, DAL



54. Paul Richardson, WAS



55. Mike Wallace, PHI



56. Danny Amendola, MIA



57. Ryan Grant, IND



58. Geronimo Allison, GB



59. Tyrell Williams, LAC



60. Bruce Ellington, HOU



61. Will Fuller, HOU



62. Dede Westbrook, JAC



63. Cole Beasley, DAL



64. Anthony Miller, CHI



65. John Ross, CIN



66. Donte Moncrief, JAC



67. Phillip Dorsett, NE



68. Josh Doctson, WAS



69. Rishard Matthews, TEN



70. Courtland Sutton, DEN





















































































































































































































































































Tight ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE



2. Travis Kelce, KC



3. Zach Ertz, PHI



4. Jordan Reed, WAS



5. George Kittle, SF



6. Jimmy Graham, GB



7. Trey Burton, CHI



8. Evan Engram, NYG



9. Jack Doyle, IND



10. Jared Cook, OAK



11. Kyle Rudolph, MIN



12. Tyler Eifert, CIN



13. David Njoku, CLE



14. Eric Ebron, IND



15. Benjamin Watson, NO



16. O.J. Howard, TB



17. Jonnu Smith, TEN



18. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI



19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC



20. Jesse James, PIT



21. Austin Hooper, ATL



22. Charles Clay, BUF



23. Ian Thomas, CAR



24. Ryan Griffin, HOU



25. Antonio Gates, LAC

































































































Defenses

1. Los Angeles Rams, LAR



2. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC



3. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI



4. Chicago Bears, CHI



5. Houston Texans, HOU



6. New Orleans Saints, NO



7. Baltimore Ravens, BAL



8. Tennessee Titans, TEN



9. Denver Broncos, DEN



10. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN



11. New York Jets, NYJ



12. Washington Redskins, WAS



13. New England Patriots, NE



14. Atlanta Falcons, ATL



15. Seattle Seahawks, SEA



16. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC



17. San Francisco 49ers, SF



18. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT



19. Miami Dolphins, MIA



20. Minnesota Vikings, MIN













































































Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR



2. Wil Lutz, NO



3. Justin Tucker, BAL



4. Stephen Gostkowski, NE



5. Chris Boswell, PIT



6. Matt Bryant, ATL



7. Jake Elliott, PHI



8. Caleb Sturgis, LAC



9. Harrison Butker, KC



10. Matt Prater, DET



11. Brandon McManus, DEN



12. Robbie Gould, SF



13. Mason Crosby, GB



14. Adam Vinatieri, IND



15. Dustin Hopkins, WAS



16. Graham Gano, CAR



17. Daniel Carlson, MIN



18. Josh Lambo, JAC



19. Ryan Succop, TEN



20. Cody Parkey, CHI











































































