Fantasy Football: Week 2 position rankings

Ben Standig
NBC Sports Washington

Props on the win. Get off the deck after a loss. Feel good if your sleepers woke up in Week 1. Don't curl up into a ball if injuries already rocked your lineup. It's only a single game either way. Gear up for number two.

Here's a look at the Week 2 fantasy football rankings, which for now include Steelers holdout Le'Veon Bell (RB52) and truly showcases his running back replacement, James Conner (RB5). Even if you drafted Andrew Luck (QB17), strongly consider going with Alex Smith (QB4). The Bills benched Nathan Peterman, but owners shouldn't flock to Buffalo players regardless. Tennessee's passing game undergoes a change following Delanie Walker's season-ending injury, while Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster (WR10) gives Pittsburgh two top-10 receivers this week.

These rankings are for standard scoring leagues. Keep track of injury situations, including Aaron Rodgers (QB8), Leonard Fournette (RB21) and DeSean Jackson (WR50).

Quarterbacks

1.  Drew Brees, NO
 
2.  Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
 
3.  Deshaun Watson, HOU
 
4.  Alex Smith, WAS
 
5.  Cam Newton, CAR
 
6.  Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
 
7.  Patrick Mahomes, KC
 
8.  Aaron Rodgers, GB
 
9.  Philip Rivers, LAC
 
10.  Kirk Cousins, MIN
 
11.  Russell Wilson, SEA
 
12.  Jared Goff, LAR
 
13.  Tom Brady, NE
 
14.  Tyrod Taylor, CLE
 
15.  Matthew Stafford, DET
 
16.  Matt Ryan, ATL
 
17.  Andrew Luck, IND
 
18.  Case Keenum, DEN
 
19.  Dak Prescott, DAL
 
20.  Mitch Trubisky, CHI
 
21.  Blake Bortles, JAC
 
22.  Eli Manning, NYG
 
23.  Nick Foles, PHI
 
24.  Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
 
25.  Marcus Mariota, TEN
 
26.  Andy Dalton, CIN
 
27.  Joe Flacco, BAL
 
28.  Sam Darnold, NYJ
 
29.  Derek Carr, OAK
 
30.  Ryan Tannehill, MIA
 
31.  Sam Bradford, ARI
 
32.  Josh Allen, BUF
 
33.  Lamar Jackson, BAL































































Running backs

1.  Todd Gurley, LAR
 
2.  Alvin Kamara, NO
 
3.  Melvin Gordon, LAC
 
4.  Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
 
5.  James Conner, PIT
 
6.  David Johnson, ARI
 
7.  Saquon Barkley, NYG
 
8.  Kareem Hunt, KC
 
9.  Joe Mixon, CIN
 
10.  Christian McCaffrey, CAR
 
11.  Jordan Howard, CHI
 
12.  Dalvin Cook, MIN
 
13.  Lamar Miller, HOU
 
14.  Alex Collins, BAL
 
15.  Adrian Peterson, WAS
 
16.  Jay Ajayi, PHI
 
17.  LeSean McCoy, BUF
 
18.  Kenyan Drake, MIA
 
19.  Devonta Freeman, ATL
 
20.  Jamaal Williams, GB
 
21.  Leonard Fournette, JAC
 
22.  Dion Lewis, TEN
 
23.  Carlos Hyde, CLE
 
24.  Rex Burkhead, NE
 
25.  Royce Freeman, DEN
 
26.  Marshawn Lynch, OAK
 
27.  Peyton Barber, TB
 
28.  Chris Thompson, WAS
 
29.  Tevin Coleman, ATL
 
30.  Derrick Henry, TEN
 
31.  Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
 
32.  T.J. Yeldon, JAC
 
33.  Bilal Powell, NYJ
 
34.  Alfred Morris, SF
 
35.  Chris Carson, SEA
 
36.  Matt Breida, SF
 
37.  James White, NE
 
38.  Austin Ekeler, LAC
 
39.  Phillip Lindsay, DEN
 
40.  Kerryon Johnson, DET
 
41.  Tarik Cohen, CHI
 
42.  Duke Johnson, CLE
 
43.  Jordan Wilkins, IND
 
44.  Javorius Allen, BAL
 
45.  Latavius Murray, MIN
 
46.  Theo Riddick, DET
 
47.  Marlon Mack, IND
 
48.  Frank Gore, MIA
 
49.  Ty Montgomery, GB
 
50.  Nyheim Hines, IND
 
51.  Rashaad Penny, SEA
 
52.  Le'Veon Bell, PIT
 
53.  Jalen Richard, OAK
 
54.  Corey Clement, PHI
 
55.  C.J. Anderson, CAR
 
56.  LeGarrette Blount, DET
 
57.  Darren Sproles, PHI
 
58.  Doug Martin, OAK
 
59.  Giovani Bernard, CIN
 
60.  Sony Michel, NE
 
61.  Spencer Ware, KC
 
62.  Chase Edmonds, ARI
 
63.  Jacquizz Rodgers, TB
 
64.  Devontae Booker, DEN
 
65.  Mike Gillislee, NO
 
66.  Alfred Blue, HOU
 
67.  Kyle Juszczyk, SF
 
68.  Corey Grant, JAC
 
69.  Rod Smith, DAL
 
70.  Marcus Murphy, BUF









































































































































Wide receivers

1.  Antonio Brown, PIT
 
2.  Julio Jones, ATL
 
3.  Michael Thomas, NO
 
4.  DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
 
5.  Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
 
6.  A.J. Green, CIN
 
7.  Keenan Allen, LAC
 
8.  Tyreek Hill, KC
 
9.  Davante Adams, GB
 
10.  JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
 
11.  Adam Thielen, MIN
 
12.  Stefon Diggs, MIN
 
13.  Mike Evans, TB
 
14.  Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
 
15.  Brandin Cooks, LAR
 
16.  T.Y. Hilton, IND
 
17.  Jarvis Landry, CLE
 
18.  Demaryius Thomas, DEN
 
19.  Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
 
20.  Nelson Agholor, PHI
 
21.  Golden Tate, DET
 
22.  Corey Davis, TEN
 
23.  Allen Robinson, CHI
 
24.  Kenny Stills, MIA
 
25.  Marvin Jones, DET
 
26.  Cooper Kupp, LAR
 
27.  Randall Cobb, GB
 
28.  Robby Anderson, NYJ
 
29.  Robert Woods, LAR
 
30.  Amari Cooper, OAK
 
31.  Chris Hogan, NE
 
32.  Devin Funchess, CAR
 
33.  Jamison Crowder, WAS
 
34.  Tyler Lockett, SEA
 
35.  Michael Crabtree, BAL
 
36.  Josh Gordon, CLE
 
37.  Marquise Goodwin, SF
 
38.  Ted Ginn, NO
 
39.  Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
 
40.  Pierre Garcon, SF
 
41.  Sterling Shepard, NYG
 
42.  Kenny Golladay, DET
 
43.  Keelan Cole, JAC
 
44.  John Brown, BAL
 
45.  Sammy Watkins, KC
 
46.  Chris Godwin, TB
 
47.  Jordy Nelson, OAK
 
48.  Mike Williams, LAC
 
49.  Brandon Marshall, SEA
 
50.  DeSean Jackson, TB
 
51.  Mohamed Sanu, ATL
 
52.  Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
 
53.  Allen Hurns, DAL
 
54.  Paul Richardson, WAS
 
55.  Mike Wallace, PHI
 
56.  Danny Amendola, MIA
 
57.  Ryan Grant, IND
 
58.  Geronimo Allison, GB
 
59.  Tyrell Williams, LAC
 
60.  Bruce Ellington, HOU
 
61.  Will Fuller, HOU
 
62.  Dede Westbrook, JAC
 
63.  Cole Beasley, DAL
 
64.  Anthony Miller, CHI
 
65.  John Ross, CIN
 
66.  Donte Moncrief, JAC
 
67.  Phillip Dorsett, NE
 
68.  Josh Doctson, WAS
 
69.  Rishard Matthews, TEN
 
70.  Courtland Sutton, DEN









































































































































Tight ends

1.  Rob Gronkowski, NE
 
2.  Travis Kelce, KC
 
3.  Zach Ertz, PHI
 
4.  Jordan Reed, WAS
 
5.  George Kittle, SF
 
6.  Jimmy Graham, GB
 
7.  Trey Burton, CHI
 
8.  Evan Engram, NYG
 
9.  Jack Doyle, IND
 
10.  Jared Cook, OAK
 
11.  Kyle Rudolph, MIN
 
12.  Tyler Eifert, CIN
 
13.  David Njoku, CLE
 
14.  Eric Ebron, IND
 
15.  Benjamin Watson, NO
 
16.  O.J. Howard, TB
 
17.  Jonnu Smith, TEN
 
18.  Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
 
19.  Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
 
20.  Jesse James, PIT
 
21.  Austin Hooper, ATL
 
22.  Charles Clay, BUF
 
23.  Ian Thomas, CAR
 
24.  Ryan Griffin, HOU
 
25.  Antonio Gates, LAC















































Defenses

1.  Los Angeles Rams, LAR
 
2.  Los Angeles Chargers, LAC
 
3.  Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
 
4.  Chicago Bears, CHI
 
5.  Houston Texans, HOU
 
6.  New Orleans Saints, NO
 
7.  Baltimore Ravens, BAL
 
8.  Tennessee Titans, TEN
 
9.  Denver Broncos, DEN
 
10.  Cincinnati Bengals, CIN
 
11.  New York Jets, NYJ
 
12.  Washington Redskins, WAS
 
13.  New England Patriots, NE
 
14.  Atlanta Falcons, ATL
 
15.  Seattle Seahawks, SEA
 
16.  Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
 
17.  San Francisco 49ers, SF
 
18.  Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
 
19.  Miami Dolphins, MIA
 
20.  Minnesota Vikings, MIN





































Kickers

1.  Greg Zuerlein, LAR
 
2.  Wil Lutz, NO
 
3.  Justin Tucker, BAL
 
4.  Stephen Gostkowski, NE
 
5.  Chris Boswell, PIT
 
6.  Matt Bryant, ATL
 
7.  Jake Elliott, PHI
 
8.  Caleb Sturgis, LAC
 
9.  Harrison Butker, KC
 
10.  Matt Prater, DET
 
11.  Brandon McManus, DEN
 
12.  Robbie Gould, SF
 
13.  Mason Crosby, GB
 
14.  Adam Vinatieri, IND
 
15.  Dustin Hopkins, WAS
 
16.  Graham Gano, CAR
 
17.  Daniel Carlson, MIN
 
18.  Josh Lambo, JAC
 
19.  Ryan Succop, TEN
 
20.  Cody Parkey, CHI





































What to Read Next