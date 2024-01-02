Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Kickers

Harrison Butker kicked six field goals and finished with 24 fantasy points in Week 17. He has a great matchup for fantasy this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, there were a dozen kickers who split the uprights for 10 or more points, led by Harrison Butker, who hit six field goals on the way to 24 points. He's K7 on the season, hitting 31-of-33 field goals and this week gets to kick indoors when the Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium to face the last-place Los Angeles Chargers.

Expect more points from the Chiefs boot.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 18? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 18 fantasy kicker leaderboard?