Week 18 Fantasy Football: FLEX rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.

D'Andre Swift's timing was something else. And if you're still in the hunt for a fantasy football championship in Week 18, you're hoping there's more of this to come. All Swift did against the Chicago Bears last week was put together his best fantasy performance of the season: 11 carries for 78 yards; 4 catches for 39 yards; two total touchdowns; 25.7 points.

Coming off RB33, RB30 and RB52 finishes the previous three weeks, Swift was the RB3 in Week 17. Talk about b-o-o-m. It really makes you wonder:

Jamaal Williams and Swift were both top-five RBs this week, with Swift needing just 15 opportunities in a performance that makes you seriously question his previous usage (injuries aside).

Williams, as usual, did most of his damage on the ground, piling up 144 yards on 22 carries and another touchdown to add to his league-leading total and finish as the week's RB4. Sunday was an absolute feast for the Detroit Lions, who racked up 504 total yards in a 41-10 drubbing of their NFC North rival.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Now comes another division rival for the Lions, and for managers considering Swift in their lineup, a long wait to the Week 18 finale. Detroit visits Green Bay for Sunday Night Football with the NFC's final playoff spot at stake — it's win-and-in for the Packers, while the Lions need to win AND for the Seattle Seahawks to lose their afternoon game.

Lions fans will certainly take a repeat of these teams' first meeting — a Week 9 Detroit win — but managers with an investment in this matchup probably don't want to see another 15-9 final score. Swift was limited in that game, playing a season-low 10 snaps while working his way back from injuries.

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Swift and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 18:

