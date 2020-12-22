Fantasy Football Week 16 wide receiver rankings: Will Keenan Allen bounce back?

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
It’s hard to describe Keenan Allen as anything less than excellent this season.

He’s just one of three wide receivers to reach the 100-catch mark this year, to go with eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, after it was reported he would be on a pitch count in Week 15, Allen massively underwhelmed. He caught just one ball for 17 yards.

Hopefully now healthy, Allen will get the chance to help his fantasy managers to a trophy in Week 16.

Check him and the rest of the wide receivers out in our analysts’ rankings:

