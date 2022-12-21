Fantasy Football Week 16: Tight End rankings

Is that an oasis we see in the no-man's land that has been Fantasy Tight Ends this season? The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday activated Dallas Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster for Week 16, bringing back into the mix one of fantasy's surest plays at the position outside of Travis Kelce. Goedert, who last played in Week 10, is one of just three tight ends averaging double-digit half-PPR points per game this season — Kelce (16.6), Mark Andrews (10.3) and Goedert (10.2).

Needless to say, his return is a welcoming sight for his fantasy managers who are still alive in the playoffs. But there's also the timing to consider, with the Eagles' MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts possibly missing this week's clash against the Dallas Cowboys with a shoulder sprain (though the team wasn't ready to rule him out Tuesday).

The return of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Week 16 is great for fantasy's thinnest position. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Should Gardner Minshew get the starting nod in place of Hurts, there's at least some history of success between him and Goedert (albeit a small sample). In a start against the New York Jets last season, Minshew threw Goedert's way six times — Goedert caught all six passes for 105 yards (the second-highest total of his career) and two touchdowns (the only multi-TD game of his career). Minshew Mania gets his favorite target back!

[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Goedert is an easy top-10 TE projection in our analysts' weekly positional rankings with a bit of variance, as some are clearly higher on him than others. The Cowboys, on paper, aren't the easiest matchup to return against as they're one of the toughest TE-scoring matchups in fantasy (29th, 6.4 ppg), but that pass defense has been generous as of late.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Goedert and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 16:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

