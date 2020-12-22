Fantasy Football Week 16 running back rankings

David Montgomery has been unstoppable of late. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Is there any running back on a hotter streak than the one David Montgomery is on right now?

After wallowing in the pits of mediocrity for much of the season, Montgomery returned from his bye week and turned it on.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Montgomery has performed like a fantasy league-winner the past few weeks, and now he’ll get to help deliver trophies to fantasy managers who stuck by him for so long.

Check out Monty and the rest of the running backs in our analysts’ rankings for Week 16:

