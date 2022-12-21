Fantasy Football Week 16: Running back rankings

Rhamondre Stevenson is back on his feet, and then some. At just the right time for fantasy managers, too. After seeing his Week 14 cut short by an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, Stevenson bounced back in a huge way Sunday, running for 172 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Let's not talk about that lateral, though.)

That's an RB4 finish for the New England Patriots running back after he was limited to just 13 snaps the week before when he recorded three carries for eight yards. The latest outing in Stevenson's standout second season also placed him in some exclusive company at his position, as Dalton Del Don notes:

Stevenson sat out New England’s first drive while the announcers suggested the team would be happy to “get a few touches out of him” Sunday. He finished leading the league in rushing yards (172) in Week 15 ... Stevenson impressed while playing through an ankle injury that cost him most of practice all week. He and Christian McCaffrey are the only players in the league with 50-plus catches and 700 rushing yards this season.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) posted a huge fantasy performance in Week 15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Stevenson had been a virtual lock for double-digit fantasy points up until his early exit against Arizona, hitting the mark in 10 straight games. Coming off one of his biggest performances of the season, can he keep things rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Cincinnati should pose a tougher challenge — the Raiders were the fifth-best matchup for RB fantasy scoring; the Bengals rank 23rd — as Stevenson ranks among our analysts' top 10 plays at the position for this week's slate of NFL action.

Here's the running back position — check out where Stevenson and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 16:

