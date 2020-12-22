Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Aaron Rodgers vs. Ryan Tannehill highlights matchups to prep for

Aaron Rodgers and Ryan Tannehill are within two spots of each other on the fantasy quarterback scoring leaderboard.

And now, the two fantasy QB stars will square off. Tannehill, coming off a monstrous, five-total-touchdown performance, and Rodgers, off a quiet (by his standards) outing while on his quest for another MVP.

Their matchup will arrive in line with the fantasy football championships — welcome to Week 16!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Can the Rams bounce back against the division-rival Seahawks after a supremely embarrassing loss to the Jets? Will Big Ben and the floundering Steelers figure it out against the scorching Indianapolis Colts? How will Jalen Hurts do against his division rival?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 16 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

