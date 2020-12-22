Fantasy Football Week 16 quarterback rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff

So far, so good for Jalen Hurts.

[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The rookie quarterback has shined in both a win and a loss since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, he’ll get the chance to deliver another great performance, this time in a must-win game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Check out Hurts and the rest of the quarterbacks in our analysts’ Week 16 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

Latest Stories