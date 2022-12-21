Fantasy Football Week 16: FLEX rankings

That probably wasn't what you were looking for if you're a Miles Sanders fantasy manager. The Philadelphia Eagles running back posted his worst fantasy finish of the season in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, gaining 42 yards on the ground, minus-13 as a receiver and losing a fumble — RB67 numbers.

It was a disastrous outing for your fantasy team, in the playoffs, especially when you take the matchup into consideration as Dalton Del Don notes:

An Eagles running back didn’t get a carry until Sanders got a chance with 2:49 left in the second quarter. Sanders also lost a fumble and totaled just 29 yards against a Bears defense that ranks last in DVOA and has allowed five more rushing touchdowns than any other team in the league.

You probably don't need reminding, though. It seems enough Sanders managers voiced their displeasure if this tweet from the man himself is any indication:

Don’t care about y’all ticket or fantasy and never will!!!! — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) December 18, 2022

Eagles running back Miles Sanders looks to bounce back for fantasy managers in Week 16, even if he doesn't care about your team. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sure, the timing of his performance for many is disappointing. But Sanders is still fantasy's RB11 for the season and was averaging just under 23 points per game across the three weeks prior. And hey, if Jalen Hurts (sprained shoulder) does miss this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, perhaps Sanders will be leaned on heavily in the run game with Gardner Minshew under center. That may be the case either way if head coach Nick Sirianni is to be believed.

Sanders is among the top 25 FLEX plays of the week, according to our analysts' weekly positional rankings, with quite a bit of variance from analyst to analyst. In his first meeting with the Cowboys this season, Sanders gained 71 yards on the ground and visited the end zone once.

