Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups for the money weeks

The playoffs are upon us, people. If you’re still reading fantasy content at this late date, then you’ve probably had a decent season. Let’s get this year’s trophy. Each week, we bring you a collection of priority pickups ahead of waiver deadlines, all available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you have roster needs, we have options.

Wide Receivers deserving attention

We keep touting Patrick as a fantasy pickup, you guys keep ignoring the recommendation, and he just keeps scoring. Let’s end this terrible cycle, people. Add the man. Make the offer. Go. Do it. Shoo.

Patrick caught yet another touchdown pass on Sunday afternoon, his sixth of the season and his third over the past two weeks. He’s emerged as a primary red-zone option for Denver, which surely you knew already. None of his six scores have covered more than 10 yards, including Sunday’s house call…

He has size (6-foot-4) and plenty of talent, plus he’s already produced three 100-yard games. It’s hard to understand the fantasy community’s collective lack of interest, but here we are. We’re not about to stop hyping him. His upcoming matchups (Buffalo, LAC) shouldn’t scare anyone off. Drew Lock isn’t exactly a walking instructional video on QB fundamentals, but he’s demonstrated the ability to support multiple viable fantasy receivers.

Recommended offer, assuming $100 budget: $12

Story continues

Here’s another potential add who’s been repeatedly endorsed — and heavily targeted by his quarterback — yet he’s unattached in two-thirds of all Yahoo leagues. Sure, Agholor has been a vexing player over the years, but he’s having a productive season with Derek Carr and the Raiders. He caught five of his nine targets for an even 100 yards in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, hauling in a 21-yard touchdown in the first-half…

DC had what he wanted the whole way 🎯



14-10, just like that.#INDvsLV | CBS pic.twitter.com/L9E2HvK5kB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 13, 2020

Agholor has been a volume receiver over the past month, drawing 35 targets over his last four games. He gets the Chargers on Thursday night this week. Agholor reached the end zone against Los Angeles earlier this season, one of 26 passing scores allowed by the Bolts defense through 13 games.

Offer: $9

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills (7%)

If you’re not interested in touchdowns, then you can just keep scrolling. No need to consider Davis, because all he does is make house calls. He’s reached the end zone in each of his last three games and four of his previous five. Sunday’s score was almost too easy, the result of graduate-level manipulation of a defense by Josh Allen…

2 TDs so far in the second half for @JoshAllenQB!



The @BuffaloBills are on a roll. #BillsMafia #PITvsBUF | NBC pic.twitter.com/rJyiuhKHq0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 14, 2020

Davis had a shot at a second TD on a deep shot from Allen, but the ball landed just out of reach. He currently ranks near the top of the league in both average targeted air yards (14.7) and average separation (3.4), so he’s an explosive player seeing high-yield targets. Davis has played 60 or more snaps in every game since John Brown (ankle) hit IR and he hasn’t wasted his opportunities. He drew eight targets against the Steelers in Week 14, a promising development. But, again, if you don’t like TDs, he’s probably not for you.

Offer: $7

Various other WR options: James Washington (he made another visit to the end zone on Sunday night, picking up additional snaps because Diontae Johnson’s horrifying drop issues continued), Keke Coutee (technically still eligible for this feature, but likely gone in any competitive league), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (resurfaced with a 6-catch, 85-yard performance against Detroit), Russell Gage (caught five balls for 82 yards with Julio Jones sidelined, plus he was responsible for the best throw of the day by any Atlanta passer), Emmanuel Sanders (available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and caught a TD pass against Philly on Sunday), Rashard Higgins (saw nine targets a week ago, producing 95 yards and one spike), Tyron Johnson (stepped in for an injured Mike Williams, drawing seven targets and reaching the end zone), Chad Hansen (another game, another seven targets).

Tight ends to consider: Irv Smith Jr. (with Kyle Rudolph sidelined by a foot issue, Smith caught all four of his targets for 63 yards and a score), Cole Kmet (drew another seven targets on Sunday, once again out-snapping Jimmy Graham), Dan Arnold (he now has four TDs in his last four games after hauling in another score in Sunday’s win against the Giants).

Running backs to add

Lynn Bowden Jr., Miami Dolphins (1%)

Call him a running back or a receiver (he’s eligible at both spots) or simply a key chess piece. Don’t care. Bowden was excellent on Sunday, leading the Dolphins in receiving with seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets. Miami’s receiving corps had injury issues before DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Jakeem Grant were dinged in the loss to K.C., and the team is currently without its top three running backs. So there’s little question the team needs every yard Bowden can give.

It’s a cliche to say a player is a do-it-all talent, but Bowden literally did all of the things as a collegiate QB/RB/WR/KR at Kentucky. Last year, he rushed for 1,468 yards (7.9 YPC), caught 30 balls for 348 yards and completed 35 passes. The season before, he finished with 67 receptions for 745 yards, plus he scored a pair of punt return touchdowns — including this 58-yard gem against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. He’s fun.

Bowden is, simply put, a weirdly versatile player. He’ll be needed by Miami in the closing weeks.

Offer: $7

Additional RBs of interest: Jeff Wilson Jr. (saw plenty of playing time again on Sunday, due in part to a Raheem Mostert concussion scare, and he made another house call; his team visits Dallas this week, so the matchup is ideal), Peyton Barber (yeah, it would be tough to pull the trigger on a Barber start in the fantasy playoffs, but he received 14 touches on Sunday with Antonio Gibson out of the mix), Tony Pollard (handled 13 touches against Cincy and managed to break the plane; Zeke, by comparison, had 14 scoreless touches), Gus Edwards (the league’s top rushing offense likes him at the goal-line, which gives him ongoing fantasy relevance), DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird (they did not distinguish themselves on Sunday, but these are the last men standing in Miami’s backfield).

Quarterbacks on the wire

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (11%)

OK, so it would require a certain level of sunny optimism (or self-loathing) to attach yourself to Trubisky in the fantasy postseason, but it’s tough to argue with his schedule. He crushed a friendly home matchup with Houston on Sunday, passing for 267 yards and three first-half scores, adding 23 rushing yards. Allen Robinson, of course, remains unfair…

Without question, Trubisky can be a bit of a carnival ride. You might not want to actually watch the fantasy points being delivered. But the man’s upcoming schedule is just so good. Over the next two weeks, he gets to face the Vikings and Jaguars, a pair of defenses that ranked No. 27 and 29 against the pass entering Week 14. If you have a desperate need for a streaming option at QB, Trubisky is approved for use.

(Please note this endorsement of Trubisky carries an expiration date of December 28, 2020, and we are certainly not — repeat: NOT — authorizing the Bears to recommit to him long-term. Let there be no confusion on this matter.)

Offer: $4

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (17%)

It wasn’t reasonable to expect much more from Hurts than the numbers he produced on Sunday, facing a New Orleans defense that had been as sharp as any in the league. Hurts more than passed the eye-test, completing 17 of 30 attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries. His dual-threat ability was well known to anyone who’s paid even minimal attention to college football over the past five years. He ran for a ridiculous 1,298 yards at Oklahoma last year, passing for 3,851 at 11.3 yards per attempt. If you took the fantasy plunge on Hurts last week when he was universally available, you’re in for a fun ride. He might just rank as a top-five QB in Week 16 when he travels to Dallas.

Even if you don’t have a pressing need at quarterback, Hurts is worth an add simply to keep him away from an opponent.

Offer: $7

Other QBs to consider: Philip Rivers (coming off four straight multi-touchdown efforts and he gets Houston this week), Derek Carr (facing the Bolts on Thursday night, a not-so-intimidating spot), Baker Mayfield (travels to New York for dates with the Giants and Jets over the next two weeks), Gardner Minshew II (back at the controls after Mike Glennon bombed, but the upcoming matchup at Baltimore is brutal).

Streamable defense

Tennessee Titans (37%)

The Titans haven’t actually sacked an opposing quarterback since November, which is a small concern. But they face Detroit in Week 15, and Chase Daniel might very well be at the controls of the Lions’ offense. If you can’t add Cleveland ahead of back-to-back games in NYC, then Tennessee is likely your best option. This D is available at a near-minimum price in DFS, for those who dabble in daily.

Follow the Yahoo fantasy crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Minty Bets, Dalton Del Don, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, Jared Quay and Tank Williams.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast