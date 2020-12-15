If Jalen Hurts has secured the Eagles quarterback job for now and the future, then his second matchup will be a premier one for years to come in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts vs. Kyler Murray; a duel between two electrifying signal callers who can hurt you with both their arms and their legs.

Welcome to Week 15!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Will Deshaun Watson bounce back to upset the surging Indianapolis Colts? Will we see a passing of the AFC East torch when the Dolphins take on the Patriots? Will Lamar Jackson deliver another huge fantasy outing, this time against the hapless Jaguars?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 15 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

