Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

We've made it, ladies and gentlemen. Week 15 — the start of the fantasy football playoffs in most Yahoo leagues! Whether you're the No. 1 seed sitting pretty with a bye, a No. 6 seed trying to make it to the semis or you're playing for pride and momentum for next season, we want to get you ready for all the matchups ahead!

And few games have more fantasy intrigue than the quarterback matchup between Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields — AKA, the Battle of the Cheatcodes (yeah, I just made that up but who knows, maybe it sticks!).

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears couldn't be farther apart in the NFC standings, Hurts and Fields aren't that far apart in the fantasy department. Hurts is the top-scoring fantasy quarterback through 14 weeks, and he's also one of the favorites to take home the NFL MVP award this year. It's no surprise why; Hurts has scored 32 total touchdowns (22 through the air, 10 on the ground) while leading the Eagles to a 12-1 record.

Jalen Hurts has been nothing short of a fantasy revelation this season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

But Fields is no slouch in the fantasy department either. Currently the fifth-highest-scoring signal-caller, Fields has bounced back immensely from a rough start to the season by putting up historic rushing numbers at his position. He's accumulated an astounding 908 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

And in Week 15, when many of our fantasy chips are on the line, these two dual-threat quarterbacks will square off — who will come out on top?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football playoff matchups in Week 15!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

