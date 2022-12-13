Fantasy Football Week 15: Quarterback rankings

It's amazing how a quarterback, and an offense, can look so much better when the team's best weapons are back on the field and healthy after missing time due to injury.

That was certainly the case for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. With Mike Williams suiting up for the first time since Week 11 and Keenan Allen looking more and more like himself after missing seven of the first nine games of the season due to injury, Herbert had a season-high 367 passing yards in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert now gets a chance to go up against a Tennessee Titans defense that just surrendered 36 points to the Jaguars, including four total touchdowns and 368 passing yards to Trevor Lawrence. The pass-funnel Titans definitely present a friendly matchup for Herbert, who is considered a top-5 fantasy QB for this week by our group of analysts.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is set for another big fantasy week against a generous Titans defense. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Speaking of Lawerence, he was fantasy's top-scoring QB thanks to his performance against the Titans. He faces a much more difficult task against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but is still considered a borderline QB1 as the Jaguars will likely have to throw a lot to keep up in a home matchup where Jacksonville is an underdog.

Staying with the theme of young quarterbacks, San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is also an interesting case — and likely popular waiver wire target. He'll be making his second career start after an impressive effort, including three total touchdowns, in a one-sided win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whatever quarterback decisions you're debating as the fantasy playoffs begin for most leagues, lean on our Week 15 expert rankings below to help make the toughest lineup calls.

