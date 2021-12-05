Fantasy Football Week 14: Two WRs to add off waiver wire

K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings (3 percent rostered)

The Vikings fell to the Lions (yes, the Lions) in Week 13, but that wasn't their only loss of the day. Touchdown-machine Adam Thielen was ruled out of the game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Hopefully, the injury isn't serious — Thielen looked like he was trying to shake it off — but couldn't return to the game. It'll be next man up in the Minnesota wide receiver corps if Thielen is forced to miss time, and that next man is K.J. Osborn.

Osborn has flashed in the past, but he's never been truly fantasy relevant with the Vikings' offense being so concentrated. Yet, Osborn took over on the outside across from Justin Jefferson (who had a massive day) and earned 7 targets (third on the team), converting four of them for 47 yards and a nice touchdown grab in the back of the end zone.

Now, you can't always count on a wide receiver automatically producing just because of an injury ahead of them, but with Thielen's status up in the air with a short Thursday turn around in Week 14 and the Vikes already being down Dalvin Cook, they'll need all hands on deck on offense. Osborn is a potential FLEX play and bye-week filler at the WR position.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (18 percent rostered)

We've mentioned MVS in this space before, and we're going to do it again with the Packers returning from their bye. Valdes-Scantling is coming off two of his better games of the season, a 10-target, 4-catch, 123-yard, 1-touchdown performance in Week 11 followed by a 9-target, 4-catch, 50-yard effort against the Rams.

We've seen MVS do a lot with a little before; sometimes, all he needs is a four-reception game to make an impact. He's a quality fantasy option if you need help at WR in Week 14, especially on a Packers squad dealing with injuries on offense and seeking reliable pass-catchers beyond Davante Adams.