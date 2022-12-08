Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Tight Ends

Now that's how you bounce back, Gerald Everett. A week after disappointing fantasy managers with 5.8 points against an Arizona Cardinals team that has been the most favorable matchup for tight end scoring this season, Everett caught five passes for a season-high 80 yards and 10.5 points against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday — a weekly TE6 finish and his best result without a touchdown this season (he has twice been TE4, each with a TD involved).

Everett finished second on the Los Angeles Chargers in receiving yards behind Keenan Allen and tied for third with those five catches. Tight end is what it is in fantasy, but it doesn't hurt when your quarterback is Justin Herbert and he throws the ball 47 times in a game. Not to mention the Chargers have become reliant on the passing game, averaging 266.5 yards a game through the air (6th in the NFL) versus 84.7 on the ground (31st in the NFL).

[Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Now comes another good matchup for Everett on paper: a Miami Dolphins unit that is giving up more TE fantasy points than everybody except for the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Can Everett string together a couple of solid games?

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett has another favorable fantasy matchup on deck after bouncing back in Week 13. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Our analysts peg Everett as the No. 6 tight end in their Week 14 positional rankings as of Tuesday, right behind Dalton Schultz and one spot ahead of George Kittle. With offensive weapons galore and one of the week's highest totals, Dolphins-Chargers figures to offer plenty of scoring opportunities for someone.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Everett and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 14:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

