Fantasy Football Week 14 Drop Candidates: Cuts to consider for waiver wire upside

It’s win or go home for your fantasy rosters, as we’re all in on playoff mode. Our squads need to be trimmed of all the fat and what-ifs so they are streamlined for success.

Those bound for the postseason can also use this week to drop players who are unlikely to get off the bench in favor of those with greater potential in their vital matchups ahead. Plus, the end of bye weeks means there are plenty of placeholders who can be safely waived this week, as well.

Below is a look at some players who are drop-zone worthy as we head down the stretch of the NFL and fantasy seasons.

[Please note that Yahoo Fantasy waivers will process on Thursday this week due to the Tuesday game from Week 13]

Todd Gurley, RB – Falcons (rostered in 97% of leagues)

This is a painful one, but probably not as much as Todd Gurley’s knee feels this season. I understand why 97% of Yahoo fantasy managers still have him on their rosters, but it’s time to let him go. We have reached a full-on three-headed committee in Atlanta’s backfield and Gurley’s limited touches (9 in each of the last two games he played) down the stretch are not ideal for fantasy purposes.

It’s also worth mentioning the Falcons have a tough stretch remaining when it comes to rushing defenses, as they face Tampa Bay twice (Weeks 15 & 17), who rank fourth in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) this season. Despite his glaring talent as a rusher, injury has left Gurley in desperate RB4 territory — helping no one in the final weeks of the season.

Christian Kirk, WR – Cardinals (rostered in 69% of leagues)

This was supposed to be an ascending year for Christian Kirk in Kliff Kingsbury’s modified Air Raid offense. He was thought to be a steal in the late-ninth-to-early-10th round of fantasy drafts. Things have been up and down for this Cardinals offense — including Kirk — and he’s been held scoreless since Week 9, with a total of 98 receiving yards over the past four contests.

Kirk’s target share is trending down as well, seeing only three targets in Week 13, compared to Andy Isabella’s five — and he saw no uptick in usage with Larry Fitzgerald out. The passing game runs through DeAndre Hopkins. Also, this offense has become more run-first throughout the season (possibly due to Kyler Murray dealing with a lingering shoulder issue). Kirk’s 9.4 half-PPR points per game currently sit at WR47. The Cardinals boast a moderately difficult schedule remaining when it comes to secondaries, so in other words, the 24-year-old Kirk is not winning anyone a championship in 2020.

Jerry Jeudy, WR – Broncos (rostered in 69% of leagues)

Apparently, this was not to be a breakout season for the rookie wideout from Alabama. There have been a few bright spots, but we’re looking at only two touchdowns in 12 contests and an average receiving yards per game of fewer than 50.

Noah Fant is the top target-getter in this offense and fellow rookie K.J. Hamler seems to be getting more attention from Drew Lock in recent weeks. Jeudy has been dealing with an ankle injury, which may not have him at 100%, but this anemic passing game just can’t support four pass-catchers — and Jeudy seems to be the odd man out.

With just 2.8 half-PPR points per tilt over the past four weeks, and matchups with the third and seventh-ranked defenses against the receiver position on the horizon, there are better options than Jeudy out there in wideout land, including his teammate Tim Patrick, Keke Coutee or Rashard Higgins.

Darius Slayton, WR – Giants (rostered in 68% of leagues)

Having Daniel Jones out with a hamstring injury hasn’t helped his case, but Slayton has seen fewer than three targets in three of the last four contests. He is clearly behind Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate in the Giants’ pass-catching pecking order.

Week 14 is a nice matchup against the Cardinals, if the 68% of you who still have Slayton on your rosters want to give him one more shot. However, New York gets the Browns and Ravens after that, who rank 18th and fifth in aFPA to wideouts, respectively.

Benny Snell Jr. RB – Steelers (rostered in 39% of leagues)

Similar to Brian Hill last week, Benny Snell Jr. didn’t produce when anointed as the starter. In fact, he was given three goal-line carries in the same drive and was unable to deliver. He’s definitely not fantasy-relevant as a stand-alone back, and now we see he’s not worth rostering for insurance purposes, either.

With James Conner expected back this week, Snell Jr. should be sent to the waiver wire in favor of a rusher with greater potential. The remaining schedule is also a challenge, as the Steelers face the Colts in Week 16 (title matchups for most leagues) and the Browns if you’re still playing in Week 17. Both teams are tough against the run.

