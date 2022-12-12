Fantasy Football Week 14 Booms and Busts: Trevor Lawrence growing up

I don’t ask for much, really. When I see a so-called generational talent like Trevor Lawrence go at the top of the 2021 draft, I want him to be great. I want us to settle in for a decade of fun.

I don’t ask for much, really. When a talented tight end like Evan Engram lands with a tight-end-friendly coach like Doug Pederson, I want at least occasional fireworks. I want a Circle of Trust player.

I don’t ask for much, really. When an offense gets Tennessee on the schedule, a clear funnel defense — the Titans stuff the run, can’t stop the pass — I want an aerial circus. I want big passing numbers. I want something I can sink my teeth into.

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together?

Lawrence was on point in Sunday’s 36-22 victory over Tennessee, completing 30-of-42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn’t intercepted or sacked, and he added a short touchdown run to his juicy fantasy day. Lawrence missed some practice time due to a toe injury this week, but he looked healthy as a horse Sunday. The highlights sure are pretty.

Trevor Lawrence has taken a step this season, making him a viable fantasy starter. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Lawrence attacked all three levels of the field in this win. He made quick throws, short throws, medium throws, splash-play throws. He extended some plays with his legs. He was able to hit non-primary receivers as well as his main targets. Crushing against the leaky Titans defense doesn’t deserve a parade, but it’s nonetheless encouraging to see Lawrence developing into the player we all dreamed about two drafts ago.

Engram toyed with Tennessee all day, three hours of winning through scheme and athleticism. Pederson and Co. cooked up plenty of plays where Engram was wide open, and Engram also made a heck of a catch on the left sideline for his second touchdown. It added up to an 11-162-2 detonation, the slate-breaking performance of the day.

The 30-point club for tight ends this year, half-point PPR:



T.J. Hockenson, 35.9, Week 4 (Seahawks)

Taysom Hill, 34.08, Week 5 (Seahawks)

Evan Engram, 33.7, Week 14 (Titans)

Travis Kelce, 32.5, Week 11 (Chargers)

Travis Kelce, 30.0, Week 5 (Raiders) — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) December 12, 2022

Zay Jones also outkicked his Week 14 projection (8-77-1), making a nifty touchdown catch off a deflection and commanding 12 targets. Jones could have gone nuclear if not for one bad drop and a second missed connection that was passable, but the Jaguars are happy with what he’s provided them. He didn’t look like a viable NFL No. 2 receiver a few months ago, but he more or less fits that suit now.

Christian Kirk was the receiver left out, a 5-45-0 haul on seven targets. He still goes down as an obvious ADP winner for 2022, and the first target you’ll generally trust in this passing tree.

Lawrence needed to chuck it proactively because the Titans, as expected, suffocated the running game. Travis Etienne had just 32 yards on 17 carries, and was once again curiously ignored in the passing game (zero targets). What happened to the back who caught 85 passes his final two years at Clemson, from Lawrence, no less? The Jaguars have yet to unlock that package.

Hey, you can’t have everything.

The only downside to the Jaguars party is that the schedule gets much tougher moving forward. The Cowboys come to Jacksonville next week, and the swaggering Jets defense hosts them in Week 16. Lawrence is far from an automatic fantasy play against those teams. If you do get through to your fantasy title game, you’ll probably want to strongly consider the Jags on New Year’s Day. That’s when they travel to Houston, a date with the worst team in the NFL.

Clear your calendar now. Maybe there will be an eventual parade for the Jaguars, after all.

Editor's note: Check back later for more Week 14 analysis from Scott.