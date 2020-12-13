Fantasy football Week 14 - Active/Inactives
Who's in, who's out in Week 14? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Who's in, who's out in Week 14? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
Keyontae Johnson's condition remains the same a day after a scary on-court collapse during a game.
Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU
For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.
The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media during the UFC 256 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday following the event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. White revealed that the championship main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno was in jeopardy when Figueiredo visisted the hospital the night before the event. Hear everything White had to say. He addressed potential future bouts, commented on the big wins, and looked ahead to 2021. TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
After swishing a new tunnel shot from the stands, Steph Curry called the end to his pregame shooting routine "a tough act to follow."
Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.
Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 14's top receiver plays. (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)
Play was suspended due to dangerous weather at the 75th U.S. Women’s Open at 9:10 a.m. local time.
Westwood won the Harry Vardon Trophy again 20 years after he first lifted it, with a steady final-round 68 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to go 14-under for the tournament and finish one stroke behind Fitzpatrick, who took home $3 million for his victory. Westwood won $2 million for finishing at the top of the Race to Dubai leaderboard, while overnight co-leader Patrick Reed lost the chance to become the first American to claim the honour as he ended tied in third place with Viktor Hovland at 13-under.