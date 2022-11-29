Fantasy Football Week 13: Wide Receiver rankings

A.J. Brown has had a quiet few weeks on the stat sheet, to say the least. Fantasy's overall WR9 is coming off three consecutive positional finishes outside of the top 30 — including that one-catch, 7-yard outing against the Washington Commanders in Week 10 — after posting finishes of 12, 1 and 13 in his three games prior.

And it seems safe to think that he wasn't at his absolute physical peak against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night following a less-than-ideal Thanksgiving:

Brown told reporters after the game that he fell ill with a stomach bug over the holiday. He said that it caused him to lose seven pounds in a single day, and he burst a blood vessel in his eye while vomiting. Yikes.

Yikes, indeed. But if there's ever a week to bounce back and bounce back strong, it's this one. In a Week 13 filled with great matchups and big storylines, Brown has a date with the Tennessee Titans — his first matchup with the team that traded him away in the offseason.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) has struggled to score fantasy points recently but could be in a great bounce-back spot this week. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Recent fantasy production aside, Brown has been a stud for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense this season, and you have to think he will be more than motivated to show out against his former team. Take the Titans themselves into account, too: Tennessee ranks second-to-last in pass defense (266.7 yards/game) and is the second-friendliest matchup for WRs in fantasy scoring (33.0 points/game). It's not hard to imagine a big game for Brown here, provided he's healthy.

Brown ranks as the No. 5 player at his position this week according to our analysts, right behind Tyreek Hill (at San Francisco) and ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. Jacksonville).

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Brown and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 13:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

