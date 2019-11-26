Fantasy football Week 13 waiver wire: Can Rashaad Penny cash in?

The NFL's bye weeks are behind us, which means one thing: no more excuses.

Fantasy football owners now can roll out their best possible lineups as they jockey for playoff position. But make no mistake: The waiver wire still is a useful tool.

Several free agents are projected to be legitimate fantasy contributors this week and could be inserted directly into your lineup. So, do yourself a favor and start the lineup-building process from the bottom up.

Here are our fantasy football waiver wire adds at each position for Week 13.

QUARTERBACK

Sam Darnold, New York Jets (owned in 40 percent of Yahoo! leagues): Darnold has come a long way since "seeing ghosts." The young gunslinger has over 600 passing yards and six touchdowns in his last two games and has two great matchups ahead in the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

Other quarterbacks to target: Ryan Tannehill (TEN), Jacoby Brissett (IND), Daniel Jones (NYG)

RUNNING BACK

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (20 percent owned): Chris Carson's loss (two fumbles) was Penny's gain Sunday, as the 23-year-old racked up 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. The Seahawks still trust Carson as their lead back, but Penny is nipping at his heels. Considering the volume in this Seattle offense, Penny should be added in all formats just in case.

Other running backs to target: Bo Scarbrough (DET), Benny Snell (PIT), Qadree Ollison (ATL)

WIDE RECEIVER

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars (15 percent owned): Conley has firmly established himself in Jacksonville with seven or more targets in five consecutive games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. This is a no-brainer add for fantasy owners in need of a spot play.

Other wide receivers to target: Randall Cobb (DAL), James Washington (PIT), Mecole Hardman (KC)

TIGHT END

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (33 percent owned): Eric Ebron's season-ending injury means Doyle is the clear No. 1 tight end in Indy. He's been steady if unspectacular all season -- three or more catches in eight straight games -- and his floor should rise in Ebron's absence.

Other tight ends to target: David Njoku (CLE), Mike Gesicki (MIA)

DEFENSE

New York Jets (25 percent owned): How 'bout them Jets?? New York's defense has tallied double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive weeks and faces a hapless Bengals offense that hasn't put up more than 10 points since Week 7. The Jets are a great sneaky streaming option.

Other defenses to target: Jacksonville (vs. TB), Green Bay (at NYG)

