Fantasy football Week 13 waiver wire targets: Elite WRs are still out there

As Week 13 of the fantasy football season gets underway, we are now beginning to see players really make their marks for teams as organizations make their playoff pushes. In what has been a wild year of football, several players have really stood out over the past couple of weeks.

In particular, running backs are being highly valued over the past couple of weeks. Waiver wire running backs are becoming increasingly important, as depth becomes crucial,

As a result, waiver wire additions have been important over the past couple of weeks. I know for my team, those additions have been important to me playoff hunt.

We take a look at additions off the waiver wire that you should consider.

Devontae Booker, RB, Raiders

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Devontae Booker is certainly an intriguing name at running back to pick up next week. Booker will have a bigger role with the injury to Josh Jacobs on Sunday. For this season, Booker has 59 carries for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He only carried the ball five times for six yards against Atlanta. With Jacobs out, he could have a much bigger role in the Oakland running game. Because he is not accustomed to the starting role, I would put him as the flex option. If he is on your waiver wire, I would certainly pick him up. However, I would do so with caution, especially since Derek Carr has been throwing the ball well as of late.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

If you are in the market for a quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a player worth paying attention to. Cousins threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This was the second game in a row that he has thrown at least three touchdown passes. He threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas on November 22. He has been a model of consistency in terms of fantasy football. He has thrown for at least two touchdowns in for straight games, and he has hovered around the 300-yard mark almost every game this season. He could be a good option in a deep league if you need a quarterback. He seems to be getting hot at exactly the right time.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Cam Akers is certainly a fantasy target if you are looking for a running back. Akers had a good game against San Francisco on Sunday, and he could parlay that into something bigger. He carried the ball nine times for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Over the last couple of games, he has put together decent numbers that make him a good option in the Los Angeles backfield. He is not the type of running back you would use for starting depth. However, he could be a decent flex play. The Rams offense has been firing on all cylinders as of late, and Akers has been a big part of that.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Rudolph is a player that you should consider adding off of the waiver wire. He seemed to have a good connection with Kirk cousins on Sunday, and that was certainly notable given how often was targeted. He recorded seven receptions for 68 yards on eight targets. He picked up some of the slack left behind by Adam Thielen and Irv Smith. Thielen was on the reserve/COVID list while Smith has dealt with back and groin injuries. This was the perfect time for Rudolph to break out and have a big game, and he did. Tight end is a very difficult position in fantasy this year. Rudolph could be a very good get off the waiver wire, as the tight end position is all but certain right now for Minnesota. Cousins has been able to air the football out, and Rudolph may be a part of the offense as injuries continue to plague Smith.

Ito Smith, RB, Falcons

Ito Smith is an interesting play and he is someone you should look for on your waiver wire. He split touches with Ryan Hill on Sunday, and he managed to get the job done. He rushed the ball 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, while catching the ball four times for 10 yards. With Todd Gurley having knee issues, there is a defense be out next week against the Saints. Should that happen, Smith should split work with Brian Hill like he did on Sunday. Smith could be an option for you if you need a running back. The injury to Gurley certainly makes him an intriguing option.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Curtis Samuel caught five passes 72 yards against the Vikings on Sunday. He averaged 14.4 yards per catch. A 35-yard reception was his longest of the afternoon. Those numbers are slightly down from last Sunday. Against Detroit, he recorded eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Samuel has been a reliable producer over the past couple of weeks. With 54 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns, he is finally putting together the production that many thought he would when he first came out Ohio State. Completely healthy, he looks like a viable receiver when Panthers. I would certainly pick him up off the waiver wire. He is not going to put up any flashy numbers, but he is going to put up yards. In that respect, he is certainly a valuable piece add to your lineup. I would certainly take him if he is available.

Philip Rivers, QB, Colts

Despite a loss on Sunday, Philip Rivers played well. He went 24-of-42 for 292 yards, throwing for two touchdown passes and an interception. He has been able to play at a high level as of late, and that is certainly something should look for, especially on the waiver wire. He is averaging 297 passing yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He has never been afraid to throw the football, and he is showing that for Indianapolis. The thing with Rivers is, you know he is going to be able to pick up chunks of yards quickly. Rivers will take on a Houston Texans defense next week that gives up 254.8 yards per game on the through the air. This could be a favorable matchup, especially with the struggling Houston secondary. He could be a great depth option at the quarterback position if you are in a pinch.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel is undoubtedly the top fantasy waiver wire pickup for this week. After a stellar performance against the Rams, he should definitely be at the top of your list. He caught 11 passes for 134 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per reception. Returning from injury, he showed that he can still be a valuable receiving option. With 49ers tight end George Kittle on the mend, Samuel will have a big role in the offense. He already did have a big role in the offense, and now is continuing to grow. Samuel is a player that provides a spark to the 49ers offense. Although he may not replicate these same numbers next week against Buffalo, he should be able to get a fair amount of touches. I would look for him to play a big role in the offense, as San Francisco looks for their second win in a row.