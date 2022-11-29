Fantasy Football Week 13: Tight End rankings

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz gave his fantasy managers a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Against the New York Giants in the holiday spotlight, Schultz reeled in two touchdowns on four receptions, finishing with 31 yards. That was good enough for the overall TE1 finish in Week 12, his first such performance of the season.

And while we all know how much of a wasteland the tight end position can be in fantasy, Schultz's results as of late sure are encouraging. He's been a top-10 finisher in three of his last four games and top-three in two of his last three outings. Turns out, it helps to have a healthy Dak Prescott around.

In the six games that Prescott has started this season, Schultz is averaging 6.3 targets. In the three games he played without Prescott, Schultz saw an average of 2.7 targets. The most targets Schultz saw in a game without Prescott this season was four — four is the fewest he's seen in a game with Prescott running the offense. Are more big performances in store for Schultz the rest of the way?

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) was fantasy football's best player at the position in Week 12. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Up next for the Cowboys is an Indianapolis Colts team that ranks near the top of the NFL in pass defense (fifth) but in the middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to the TEs (14th). Not that yards have been a big reason for Schultz's recent output, anyway — his season-high of 74 occurred in Week 8 while all three of his touchdowns have come in the last three weeks, powering his fantasy surge. Schultz is our analysts' No. 7 tight end in this week's position rankings.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Schultz and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 13:

