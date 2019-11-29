Fantasy football Week 13 starts, sits: Is Sony Michel back on track?

Some people spend their Black Friday shopping. But you have more important matters to attend to.

Week 13 of the fantasy football season is here, and in most leagues, this is the final week of the regular season before playoffs begin.

The stakes are higher than ever, which means every roster decision you make should be done with care and research.

You've come to the right place for the "research" component. Here are five players to start and five players to sit for Week 13 of NFL action.

START

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: Wentz is enduring a brutal fantasy stretch, but a date with the Dolphins' defense should be just what the doctor ordered. Miami has allowed six passing touchdowns over its last two games.

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots: Michel clearly benefited from the return of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, averaging 4.3 yards per carry on 20 rushes against the Dallas Cowboys. The Houston Texans have given up rushing touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, so Michel can be slotted in as an RB2 this week.

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts: No Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton for Indy should mean another high-volume game for Williams, who has topped 100 rushing yards in two straight weeks. The Tennessee Titans' 13th-ranked run defense doesn't scare us, either.

DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: When in doubt, start a wideout who's playing the Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is allowing a whopping 26.6 receptions and 309 receiving yards to opponents this season. Chark is a high-floor WR2 this week.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: The only Dolphins player with any fantasy relevance, Parker has had three straight weeks of solid production with 10-plus targets in each of those games. He gets a strong matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles' shaky secondary and should be started with confidence.

SIT

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy G has put up strong fantasy stats recently, but we can't trust him on the road versus a Baltimore Ravens defense that's held three straight quarterbacks to fewer than 10 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona's most productive rusher over the last two weeks has been Kyler Murray. The Los Angeles Rams are reeling but still have a talented front seven. Drake is a shaky RB2/3 at best.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: This is more a warning that Carson comes with some risk. The Seahawks' bell-cow fumbled twice last week while Rashaad Penny thrived, so if he coughs up the ball early in this one, he cd be standing next to Pete Carroll for a good portion of the game.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders: Williams always has been touchdown-dependent, and the touchdowns have stopped coming. The veteran wideout hasn't caught more than four passes since Week 2 and is the definition of a boom-or-bust play.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Samuel has compiled three consecutive games of strong production, but he's battling a shoulder injury and caught just two passes last week, one of which he converted to a touchdown. Considering the tough matchup in Baltimore, we're steering clear.

