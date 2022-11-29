Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings

Every once in a while, the NFL will bless fans and fantasy football managers with a matchup for the ages. Here's to hoping that the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals lives up to expectations.

The two elite young quarterbacks will square off in Week 13 at Cincinnati, and both signal-callers have been boons in fantasy this year. It's not hyperbole to say that these two players will likely have their careers measured against one another in the seasons and years to come.

Mahomes is currently the highest-scoring fantasy quarterback with 288.8 points. Burrow is not too far behind in the rankings, at fourth place with 252.2 points.

Each QB has already surpassed the 3,000 passing-yard and the 20-touchdown marks, and they lead two of the best offenses the AFC has to offer; Kansas City ranks first in scoring at 29.6 points per game, Cincinnati fifth (25.9).

Who will come out on top in this matchup? Will Isiah Pacheco's emergence in the KC backfield make the Chiefs' scoring attack even more unstoppable? Will Ja'Marr Chase's impending return to the field from injury allow the Bengals to secure the victory?

This elite fantasy duo could be back on the field together in Week 13. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Week 13 is a pivotal one for fantasy managers. Some are fighting tooth and nail to secure a playoff spot, while others are trying to secure (or improve) their seeding. This epic AFC matchup just might end up featuring the players who make the biggest difference in fantasy lineups in Week 13.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 13!

