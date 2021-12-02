Fantasy Football: Week 13 Bold Predictions

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 13!

George Kittle finishes the week as fantasy's top-scoring tight end

Jennifer Eakins: It's been an inconsistent season for Kittle in 2021, but he is in a smash spot this week to top all TEs in output. Target monster turned rusher Deebo Samuel is out with a groin injury and the Seahawks are allowing the 11th most fantasy points to TEs in 2021. With Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews both facing opponents who play tougher against the position, Kittle has solid potential to lead all TEs in Week 13.

Taysom Hill scores twice

Scott Pianowski: Sean Payton is finally admitting the emergency and breaking the glass. The Saints are without their star back, their star receiver, key offensive line pieces, even their starting tight end. But there's a way out of this.

Taysom Hill was surprisingly useful as a passer when asked to start last year, and we know he's a dynamic runner. His anytime-touchdown prop looks especially appealing for Thursday night, at plus odds any shop you look. New Orleans might not win Thursday against Dallas, but it will go down fighting.

Jamaal Williams pushes for a top-eight fantasy finish

Matt Harmon: With D'Andre Swift set to miss this game, Jamaal Williams is in a great spot to thrive in fantasy. Williams is coming off 20 touches against the Bears on Thanksgiving and is the type of reliable back that's pure catnip for coaches. The Lions have shown plenty of willingness to use Williams as a pass-catching asset in Jared Goff's dink-and-dunk offense (another five catches on five targets against the Bears). His Week 13 opponent in Minnesota is a plenty tantalizing matchup.

Jamaal Williams is set up for a big workload in Week 13.

The Vikings rank 32nd in EPA allowed per rush attempt since Week 8 and just got obliterated by the 49ers last week. Far more attention will be on the other replacement back in this matchup — Alexander Mattison deserves that — but I'm also considering playing Williams over some more established names this week.

Foster Moreau finishes as a top-five tight end

Dalton Del Don: Moreau played 95 percent of the snaps after Darren Waller left last week’s game early in the second quarter and finished as the TE4 the last game he started for an injured Waller earlier this season. Washington has allowed an NFL-high 26 passing touchdowns and a 106.4 Passer Rating this year, so don’t be surprised when Moreau finishes as a top-five fantasy tight end this week.

DeAndre Carter remains an unsung TD machine in Week 13

Liz Loza: DeAndre Carter has scored three times while averaging 2.34 fantasy points per target (WR7) over his last four games. The 28-year-old should continue to draw looks even as Curtis Samuel is eased back into the offense. With J.D. McKissic (concussion) expected to sit on Sunday, Carter's volume figures to stay steady, especially given his regular deployment via the slot (22.2% rate). I think Carter beats either/or Brandon Facyson and/or Nate Hobbs (both of whom are allowing a passer rating above 100) in the red area ... and posts his fourth score on the season.

Hunter Renfrow finishes in the top five in back to back weeks

Troy King: The “super athlete” Hunter Renfrow has been quietly dominating all season, seeing a 21% target share and 12 red-zone targets in 11 games played. He has seen eight or more targets in four out of the last five games and should benefit from Darren Waller being out due to injury. Not to mention he gets to play the Washington Football Team who has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position. So even though he looks like an accountant, the only thing Renfrow will be adding up Sunday is fantasy points.

