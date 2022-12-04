Fantasy Football Week 13 - Active/Inactives

Who's in, who's out in week 13? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.

ANDY BEHRENS: Let's get a look at the latest injury information this morning. Let's start with Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. He is active. He left last week's game with a mild sprain, but will be back in there against the Lions today. Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, in case this matters to your

ANDY BEHRENS: --Is back today after missing the last two weeks. He could be limited against Baltimore. Courtland Sutton, who had been ill this week, is also active. Cincinnati will welcome back Ja'Marr Chase today after he missed five weeks with a hip injury. But they will likely be without Joe Mixon, as he has not cleared concussion protocols as of yet. More on that game later in the show. That's going to be a good one.

Finally, Josh Jacobs was listed as a game time decision against the Chargers today. He's still nursing that left calf strain. Adam Schefter reporting that he will go today against the Chargers. That's good to see. We kind of had this same drill last week, and it went pretty well for Josh Jacobs.