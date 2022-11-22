Fantasy Football Week 12: Wide Receiver rankings

Now there's the Tee Higgins blowup game many in fantasy have been waiting for since he moved into a bigger spotlight within the Bengals' passing attack while Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was sidelined. Faced with a favorable matchup against a Steelers defense prone to giving up WR points, Higgins came out of his bye and turned in season-high marks of nine receptions and 148 yards on 13 targets (also a season-high), finishing as the overall WR4 without recording a touchdown. Sunday marked just the second time this season Higgins saw double-digit targets in a game, and boy did he make them count.

The question now is, how much more production like that can be projected going forward? Chase, who has been out of action since Week 7, is set to return to Bengals practice this week. And while Chase is not yet guaranteed to play in Week 12 against the Titans, all indications are that things are trending positively for Cincinnati's star receiver as he's eased back into things.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's (1) impending return will impact Tee Higgins' ceiling in fantasy, but how much? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's obviously a welcome return for the Bengals, who are looking to extend their win streak to three and track down the Ravens atop the AFC North. And you know Chase managers who've held out for his return are looking forward to plugging him back into lineups. Reminder: Last time we saw him, Chase was busy posting back-to-back weeks of overall WR1 finishes in fantasy (7 rec, 132 yds, 2 TDs; 8 rec, 130 yds, 2 TDs).

The Titans do present a WR-friendly matchup — their 33.6 points per game allowed to the position are the third-most in fantasy — so as of Tuesday, Higgins is No. 9 in our analysts' wide receiver rankings for this week. With his status unclear, ranks for Chase remain all over the place. Check back on these rankings throughout the week as we follow Chase's return and how that may impact Higgins' outlook in the short term.

Here's the wide receiver position — see where Higgins and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

