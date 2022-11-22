Fantasy Football Week 12: Tight End rankings

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has had some memorable moments throughout his career. While also being one of the most energizing personalities on and off the field, he also looked like one of the better fantasy options at the abysmal tight end position. This year, however, things started off rough for the great tight end.

Kittle missed the first two weeks of the season with injury. He wasn't particularly effective for fantasy purposes when he returned either, with the 49ers using him more as a blocker than a receiver.

He's a great blocker, but fantasy managers don't care about that.

Kittle has bounced back somewhat in the past few weeks, however, marked by a massive outing in Week 11. The tight end caught four-of-six targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns, oftentimes making things look easy on the field against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

He put up 22.40 fantasy points in the effort — his best game of the season.

The fantasy output George Kittle deliver in Week 11 is exactly the type we've been looking forward to. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers are undoubtedly hoping this is just the start for Kittle, and maybe it is — just take one look at his remaining schedule.

Kittle only has two bad tight end matchups in the next SIX weeks (vs. New Orleans and vs. Washington). Beyond those two matchups, Kittle and the 9ers will face the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, the Seahawks and the Raiders, all teams who have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Not only struggled, either — they're bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed to the position.

So long as he stays healthy (and Kyle Shanahan doesn't decide to turn him into a blocker again), Kittle has a path to elite production going forward.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Kittle and the rest of the tight end options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

