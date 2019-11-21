Fantasy Football Week 12 starts, sits: James White could feast vs. Cowboys

The fantasy football playoffs are drawing closer, and the stakes are getting higher. So, it's up to you to raise your game.

Should you stick with your workhorse running back despite a subpar matchup? Should you take a chance on a boom-or-bust wide receiver with tantalizing upside?

There are a lot of tough calls this week, but you don't have to make them alone. Here are five players to start and five players to sit for Week 12 of NFL action.

START

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: Ryan hasn't topped 20 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues since Week 6. So, why should you start him Sunday? Because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' atrocious defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs, that's why.

James White, RB, New England Patriots: Patriots wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both are dealing with injuries, which could mean more targets for White, who ranks second on the team in targets. Oh, and the Dallas Cowboys have allowed the fifth most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. All signs point to a "James White Game."

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Coleman has struggled to get anything going over the last three weeks, but that was in part due to some tough matchups. The Green Bay Packers are allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season and Coleman has still been involved in the passing game, so expect a bounce-back game here.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets: Guess who likes catching passes from Sam Darnold? Crowder, who's had four or more receptions in all but one game since Darnold returned in Week 6. Crowder also has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, so he's a strong PPR play versus the Oakland Raiders.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf has amassed at least nine targets in three of his last four games, making him a strong high-floor play against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that's been generous to opposing wideouts this season.

SIT

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: Maybe Goff will step up his game on "Monday Night Football." But you just can't trust a QB with zero touchdowns and three interceptions in his last two games against the Baltimore Ravens' elite defense.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears: Cohen has generated some fantasy buzz with nine catches over the last two weeks. His increased use was in part due to David Montgomery's injury, though, and we'd expect Montgomery to cut into Cohen's touches this week against the New York Giants.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills: Singletary fumbled twice last week, and the Bills have a trusted veteran option in Frank Gore. Singletary still should get touches, but don't expect the exciting rookie to be a bell cow this Sunday.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams: If you can't trust Goff, you can't trust a wideout who's third on Goff's pecking order behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Cooks is a touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust play.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: It's saying something about the Bengals' offense that their top wide receiver isn't even start-worthy. Boyd has just one touchdown this season and doesn't produce enough volume to warrant a PPR play.

