Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings

Well ladies and gents, we've reached a pivotal week of the fantasy football season. Week 12, a week featuring NO byes, a loaded Thanksgiving slate and some intriguing matchups. It also marks a week where many fantasy managers who have been tearing through their league have already clinched the playoffs. Others still are looking at Week 12 as the week where they either lock up a seed, or when the real playoff push begins.

Where does your roster stand in Week 12?

Whatever the case, we have some great matchups ahead to look forward to. Thanksgiving Day is loaded with fantasy stars, with Stefon Diggs and the Bills taking on Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions, CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys taking on Saquon Barkley and the Giants and Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots taking on Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.

Later on in the week, we'll also get to enjoy Jalen Hurts and the Eagles vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football. And while both teams stand at very different places 11 weeks into the season, there are big fantasy assets on both squads who we'll definitely be counting on in Week 12.

Will Christian Watson continue his scoring rampage? Will A.J. Brown bounce back? Will Hurts and Rodgers turn this game into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair? We don't have that long to wait until we find out!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 12!

