Fantasy Football Week 12: FLEX rankings

The Miami Dolphins are back in action this week after their bye, and they bring with them a top-10 fantasy running back. At least, that's what you can expect based on Jeff Wilson Jr.'s play as of late. Wilson has been dynamite since reuniting with Mike McDaniel in Miami via trade from the San Francisco 49ers, producing overall RB10 and RB6 finishes in his two games with the Dolphins. His most recent outing is his biggest of the fantasy season — 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown (plus two catches for 24 yards) against a Browns defense that gives up the second-most points per game to RBs.

Only the Houston Texans are worse in that regard — and it's their defense that Wilson and the Dolphins' explosive offense get to line up against in Week 12. So if Wilson's going to continue to feast in favorable matchups, his managers could be in for quite the return this week. The Texans, in addition to surrendering the most fantasy points to RBs (28.9 per game), are at the very bottom of the NFL in rushing yards allowed (178.9 per game).

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been a big fantasy producer since being traded to Miami. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And let's not forget about Raheem Mostert, the other Dolphins running back who's coming off his own top-10 positional effort in that Browns game when he finished as the overall RB10 (8 car, 65 yds, 1 TD; 4 rec, 22 yds). Miami is currently deploying two playable running backs in fantasy. As our own Matt Harmon put it after the Dolphins' last game:

Despite the Wilson trade, Mostert has remained a big factor. ... They are both playable in fantasy with Wilson checking in as a solid RB2 and Mostert an upside dart throw flex.

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Wilson, Mostert and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

