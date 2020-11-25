Fantasy Football Week 12 Bold Predictions: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt both set to go off

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 12!

Hunt, Chubb both bankable RB1s

Dalton Del Don: The Browns have become by far the most run-heavy team in football, and they enter Sunday with a big advantage along the line against a Jaguars defense that’s been busy all week sending players to the IR. It should be a favorable game script for Cleveland, as Jake Luton was so bad (he had the worst CPAE in the NFL by a mile) the Jaguars are turning to Mike Glennon, so a bunch of carries should be in store. My prediction is that Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb both finish as fantasy RB1s in Week 12.

Gallman has Top-10 potential in great matchup

Matt Harmon: Wayne Gallman will finish the week as a top-10 running back. Never mind the good matchup he draws, as the Bengals rank 23rd in rush defense DVOA and are one of just two teams to allow five-plus yards per carry. The real boom here comes from the fact New York should operate in a positive game script throughout the contest. We’ve seen what the Bengals look like with Ryan Finely under center. The entire offense is just a collection of zombified men walking. Now they’re turning to a former practice squad QB. Without Joe Burrow, this team is sunk. The Giants have been playing competent football of late and should carry a seven-plus point lead. That will give Gallman plenty of chances to carry the rock and he’s been quite good with his chances in 2020. The Giants back has scored five times in his last four games and registered a season-high 19 touches before their bye in Week 11.

Worth rolling dice on Agholor

Scott Pianowski: Chasing Nelson Agholor stats can feel like chasing a butterfly sometimes. The pattern is erratic, the matrix unsolvable. And sometimes he follows a big game with a big flop, like the bagel back in Cleveland. Alas, I’ll blame that on the weather. Bad weather is never a problem under Atlanta’s roof, and bad pass defense comes standard with the Falcons. Agholor will get you 80 yards, or a touchdown, or both, as the Raiders build off last week’s aggressive game plan.

Engram set to deliver big game

Andy Behrens: Yes, Evan Engram has basically been a season-long disappointment, but he has a shot to redeem himself this week against Cincinnati. He’s a good bet for a top-3 positional finish, in fact. Engram has seen double-digit targets in two of his last three games, plus he’s facing a defense that’s allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The Bengals have also given up the second-most passing TDs overall (22). If you’ve held onto Engram this long, you definitely deserve at least one big week.

Eifert worthy of desperation start

Liz Loza: Tyler Eifert finds the end zone on Sunday. At the top of the season (Weeks 2-5), previous to missing time with a neck injury, Eifert drew an average of 5.5 looks per contest. Over the past three weeks, he’s netted 14 targets with a red zone opportunity in back-to-back efforts. With Mike Glennon getting his first start in three seasons, he’ll likely be looking for a security blanket that a tight end can provide. Regardless of the surprise QB move, the matchup is delicious. The Browns are allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs. Last week both of Philly’s tight ends (Richard Rodgers and Dallas Goedert) found the end zone. Frankly, Eifert is more likely to find the end zone on Sunday than I am to wear jeans on Monday.

