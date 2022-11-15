Fantasy Football Week 11: Wide Receiver rankings

Jerry Jones says Sunday's game was the best he's seen CeeDee Lamb play as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. No lies detected there. His statement certainly translates in fantasy football terms since Lamb's 11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers generated 32.5 half-PPR points — the biggest fantasy performance of his young career, and one that made him one of our top performers of Week 10.

The 11 catches and 150 yards also don't just mark season highs — they are career-best totals for Lamb, who recorded his first game with double-digit receptions. Let's not forget about the 15 targets, either.

[Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Lamb managers are certainly hoping this is just the start of things to come considering that was Dallas' first game back from a bye week and against a tough Green Bay pass defense, no less. (Side note: Another thing Jones said was that Odell Beckham Jr. remains of interest to the Cowboys even after Lamb's huge day, so read into that what you will.)

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off the biggest fantasy performance of his career. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Week 11, at least on paper, seems to offer a great opportunity for Lamb to build on his career game. The Cowboys travel to Minnesota for a huge NFC showdown, where Lamb will find a Vikings defense that has been among the most favorable units when it comes to points allowed to WRs (32.7/game, fourth-best matchup) and passing yards allowed (262.9/game, fourth-worst in NFL).

Our analysts picked Lamb as the No. 3 WR in this week's position rankings, behind only Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson in that order with the likes of Tyreek Hill (bye) and Cooper Kupp (injury) out of action. Between Jefferson and Lamb (among other angles), Cowboys-Vikings will be appointment viewing.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Lamb and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 11:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

