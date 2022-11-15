Fantasy Football Week 11: Quarterback rankings

It seems like we've all been waiting for the true Daniel Jones fantasy football breakout. We've seen glimpses of it before — we've even seen glimpses of it this season, like when Jones scored 28.78 points in Week 7 against the Jaguars. Jones threw for 202 yards and one score, but what really set him apart were the 11 carries, the 107 rush yards and the touchdown on the ground.

It's that dual-threat ability that has kept fantasy managers returning to the Jones well. We all know dual-threat quarterbacks provide a cheat-code ability in fantasy that is hard to replicate, and few current NFL signal-callers are more potent with their legs than Jones.

Of course, for as much as we love Jones' ability to put up the fantasy points with his legs, we also hate the turnovers and the bonehead plays. To his credit, however, there haven't been that many of those plays this season — Jones only has two interceptions and two fumbles lost through 10 weeks.

Daniel Jones is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy quarterback of 2022. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

But I think we can all agree that Jones — while he hasn't been a turnover machine — has left some meat on the bone this season. There's been a lot of conservative play from him that hasn't resulted in big fantasy outputs.

Maybe that changes in Week 10, however. Jones and the Giants will take on the Detroit Lions — the No. 1 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks.

The Lions have proven that they can score with anyone, but they can't really stop anyone on the defensive side of the ball — great news for Jones, who could go well beyond just a popular streaming target for Week 11. Maybe he delivers a similar — or better — output than his performance against the Jaguars.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Jones and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 11:

