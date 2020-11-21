Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Wrap: Lions scramble for replacements

Although it’s been a challenging injury year, the Week 11 report is a little tamer than usual. Here’s your status check.

• The Lions are favored at Carolina, despite the absence of RB D’Andre Swift (concussion) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip). With Swift out, Adrian Peterson is expected to start, with Kerryon Johnson the secondary option. Slot receiver Danny Amendola (hip) is also out, likely pushing more work towards WR Marvin Jones and TE T.J. Hockenson (and WR Marvin Hall is a reasonable Hail Mary option). Matthew Stafford is expected to play despite his thumb injury.

• Drew Brees (ribs) was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’s out for at least three games. Taysom Hill is expected to start against the Falcons, although Sean Payton remains coy about his plans for Hill and Jameis Winston. The look-ahead line on this game had New Orleans favored by 7.5 points — it’s fallen down to the 3/3.5-point range. TE Josh Hill (concussion) is out; CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) looks like a game-day call.

• Joe Mixon (foot) went on injured reserve Saturday, which means he’s out for at least three more games. Gio Bernard remains a solid fantasy option in the meantime.

• Sammy Watkins (calf/hamstring) won’t play at Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Mecole Hardman was activated off the COVID-19/reserve list.

• Although the Raiders had six defensive players on the COVID-19/reserve list this week (limiting them to virtual practice), they’ve all tested favorably and will play against the Chiefs.

• Drew Lock (ribs) is expected to start against Miami, and Noah Fant (ribs) is also expected to go.

• Sony Michel (quad) has been activated, though he might not be needed much with Damien Harris running well. N’Keal Harry (shoulder) was added to the injury report Friday. It’s possible the Patriots might have CB Stephon Gilmore (knee).

• Davante Adams (ankle) had a limited practice Friday after resting earlier in the week. The Packers expect him to play at Indianapolis. Allen Lazard (core) is listed as questionable; even if he dresses Sunday, he’s likely too risky for fantasy purposes.

• Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is a game-time decision against Detroit. P.J. Walker is the fallback. Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) was ruled out early in the week.

• Although Calvin Ridley (foot) missed some practice time, the Falcons kept him off their final injury report.

• Matt Breida (hamstring) should go for Miami, but Salvon Ahmed figures to be featured after a strong Week 10.

• Jack Doyle (concussion) is expected to start against Green Bay, pushing Indy’s tight end situation back to a three-headed mess.

• Laviska Shenault (hamstring) won’t play against Pittsburgh. It’s possible Gardner Minshew (thumb) could dress, though Jake Luton is going to start his third straight game. TE James O’Shaughnessy (knee) won’t play, perhaps steering an extra look or two to Tyler Eifert.

• Irv Smith (groin) had a partial practice week and might play against Dallas, which dulls the enthusiasm for TE Kyle Rudolph.

• Sam Darnold (shoulder) is listed as doubtful, though Adam Gase says Darnold has a chance to play in Week 12. Joe Flacco gets the call at the Chargers.

