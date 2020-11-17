Fantasy Football Week 11 Drop Candidates: Five cuts to make for waiver wire upside

Special to Yahoo Sports

As we move closer to the fantasy playoffs, the choice to drop or hang onto a player becomes increasingly more difficult. However, getting rid of underperforming guys is essential to achieving maximum roster points each and every week, and now is not the time to keep someone for nostalgia purposes or the thought that their breakout is coming after 10 weeks of mediocrity.

These moves may not be for everyone as each roster is different and so are your records and point totals. However, I am here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid en route to deciding who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.

Devin Singletary, RB – Bills (rostered in 84% of leagues)

I know this seems harsh, especially the way the running back landscape has been this season, but Devin Singletary is not going to win anyone a championship in 2020. He’s been out-carried (16-6) and out-touched (19-10) by Zack Moss over the past two contests, and is even being vultured by Josh Allen in carries inside the 10-yard line.

This Buffalo offense just doesn’t seem to be requiring Singletary’s services enough to add up to fantasy relevance, and to top it off, the Bills have a bye week coming up, along with a few tough defenses in terms of rushing aFPA on the horizon.

A.J. Green, WR – Bengals (rostered in 57% of leagues)

I had to go back through all nine weeks of this column to be sure Green was not already included as a drop victim, and sure enough, this will be his first time he's listed in 2020. The 32-year-old receiver bookended the Bengals' Week 9 bye with two measly five-target performances, which led to 2.9 half-PPR points total between both contests.

The case to hang onto Green has disappeared, much like his involvement in the new Joe Burrow-led offense. Guys like Michael Pittman, Jakobi Meyers, and even Josh Reynolds are on the upswing and provide a higher floor moving forward.

David Montgomery, RB – Bears (rostered in 92% of leagues)

To put it both mildly and bluntly, the Bears offense is terrible. While David Montgomery has nothing to do with their latest loss, this is a preemptive drop ahead of what’s to come for this meddling unit. Chicago does have a bye this week, which helps with Montgomery’s clearing of concussion protocol, and perhaps the Bears are coming up with a better plan for their offense, but it will allow you to grab a running back in a better situation moving forward.

Nyheim Hines, Damien Harris and even Wayne Gallman come to mind as guys in better offensive situations for fantasy purposes. The Bears do have a nice stretch of games after their bye when it comes to rushing defenses, so waiting on Montgomery (which you’ve already done all season) isn’t the absolute worst choice, but at least consider letting him go.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR – Saints (rostered in 54% of leagues)

Sanders has only had upwards of six receptions one time this season back in Week 5. Since returning from the COVID-19/reserve list, the 33-year-old pass-catcher has seen just six targets in those two contests, which he turned into a mere 12.8 total half-PPR points.

The Saints receiving corps has struggled to put up anything resembling decent fantasy numbers in 2020, and will now be without Drew Brees for a bit. Michael Thomas low-key qualifies as a drop, too, but convincing managers to let go of first-round picks is not something one does very easily.

It will be interesting to see which version of Jameis Winston we get, so you may want to give it a week before dropping Sanders if you have the bench room. If you’re in need of wins now, however, grab a wideout on an offense putting up more fantasy points through the air on a weekly basis.

Phillip Lindsay, RB – Broncos (rostered in 68% of leagues)

This one is tough for me, personally, as I really thought Phillip Lindsay was being slept on during draft season and that he would crush his late-round ADP. Denver’s offense owns stock in the struggle bus company and Lindsay, despite his talent and ability to bring joy to those who watch him run, is being game-scripted out of most contests.

The Broncos are falling behind big every week and are relying upon Drew Lock to miracle their way out. Both Lindsay and Melvin Gordon can be dropped, to be honest, but it’s understandable this may not be the right move for your specific roster.

