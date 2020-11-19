Fantasy Football Week 11 Bold Predictions: Alex Smith comeback story ready for next chapter

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 11!

Ahmed will finish as an RB2 vs. Broncos

Liz Loza: Salvon Ahmed goes over 80 yards and finds the end zone in Week 11. With Myles Gaskin (knee) on IR, Matt Breida (hamstring) sidelined, and Jordan Howard a surprise scratch (who has since been waived), Ahmed had himself a breakout last Sunday. After being promoted to the active roster ahead of Week 5 and making his professional debut in Week 9 (a game in which he led Miami’s backfield in snaps), the former Huskie touched the ball 22 times for 90 yards and a score in Week 10.

Ahmed may not have long speed, but he does have burst... and he can catch. He also figures to have volume on his side. Facing a solid Broncos run defense, the matchup won’t be easy. But Denver hasn’t been impenetrable versus the run. After all, they were gashed by the Raiders’ ground game last weekend for four rushing scores. Ahmed has just enough upside to thrive inside the top-25 players at the position.

Pittman next rookie WR to make leap

Matt Harmon: Michael Pittman is the next big breakout receiver and will finish as a Top-10 option at the position in Week 11. The rookie flashed his enormous potential on Thursday night last week with a 122-total yard effort against Tennessee. Truthfully, it was a big test as he maintained his role as a starter despite T.Y. Hilton returning from injury. Pittman led the Colts pass-catchers in routes run, air yards, targets and red zone looks among a variety of other opportunity metrics. He’s firmly established as the desperately needed big-play weapon for Philip Rivers. Expect all that usage to translate into a huge stat line in a matchup with Green Bay that’s already seen its projected point total (51.5) bet up and is currently the third-highest in Week 11.

Logan Thomas can be a Top-10 TE

Scott Pianowski: Logan Thomas has an expert consensus rank of TE14, and that’s not high enough. He should be a Top-10 guy, this week (hello Cincinnati) and most of the remaining weeks (if you want to pass on Pittsburgh, I get it). The Football Team plays at a quick pace, and Alex Smith never met a short throw he didn’t love. Thomas never comes off the field (he’s missed one snap the last two weeks) and is coming off his best yardage game of the year. I’m guaranteeing 60 yards or a touchdown on Sunday (or both), and that’s a profit at this difficult position.

Alex Smith is a sneaky QB1 option

Dalton Del Don: Alex Smith has remarkably thrown for 715 yards over the last two games despite coming off 17 surgeries, and he’s a fantasy sleeper in Week 11. The Washington/Cincinnati game projects to be one of the fastest-paced this week, and the Bengals have been tough to run against yet the friendliest to fantasy quarterbacks over the last five games. The Cincy defense also enters with the second-lowest pressure rate in the league, so Smith is a sneaky bet to finish as a top-12 fantasy QB this week.

Mike Davis has overall RB1 upside vs. Lions

I realize Mike Davis may have let you down in Week 10 (in a brutal matchup with Tampa Bay), but he's about to carry your team through Week 11. He's a good bet to finish as the overall RB1 in the week ahead. His matchup against Detroit is as good as it gets. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs by a wide margin, having given up a ridiculous 1,620 scrimmage yards and 18(!) touchdowns to the position. We can bank on 100-plus total yards and a score or two from Davis, easy.

