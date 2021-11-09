Fantasy Rankings: Week 10 wide receivers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Are we ready to call Michael Pittman Jr. a WR1 in fantasy football?
Let's run down what he's done the past three weeks. Pittman has earned 25 targets, caught 19 balls and delivered 255 yards and four touchdowns.
[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
I don't know about you, but that's not bad. And fantasy managers should continue enjoying the fruits of Pittman's labors in Week 10 when the Colts take on the Jaguars.
[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]
Check out where Pittman lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 10:
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings