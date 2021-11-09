Fantasy Rankings: Week 10 wide receivers

Are we ready to call Michael Pittman Jr. a WR1 in fantasy football?

Let's run down what he's done the past three weeks. Pittman has earned 25 targets, caught 19 balls and delivered 255 yards and four touchdowns.

I don't know about you, but that's not bad. And fantasy managers should continue enjoying the fruits of Pittman's labors in Week 10 when the Colts take on the Jaguars.

Check out where Pittman lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 10:

