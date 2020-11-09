Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Adds to patch your damaged lineups for playoff push

Each week we help you prioritize the top fantasy pickups ahead of waiver deadlines, so as to safely navigate byes, injuries and the various other horrors of 2020. We’re without the Chiefs this week, which is gonna be a problem. All players listed below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all are approved for immediate use.

Wide Receivers and tight ends to add

Is it possible that Samuel just played what will ultimately be the two best games of his season? Well, sure. He reached the end zone twice in Week 8, then delivered 105 receiving yards and another TD on Sunday. Let's appreciate the fact that with Carolina's receiving corps at full strength and Christian McCaffrey back in the mix, Samuel still saw nine targets against the Chiefs, catching every one of 'em. He added three carries for another 13 yards. OC Joe Brady continues to draw up opportunities for Samuel, and the fourth-year receiver continues to feast...

Do it to 'em 🔟 pic.twitter.com/Du3OaTV3ey — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2020

Samuel has made four house-calls over his last three games, catching 19 of 20 targets and averaging 5.9 YPC. He's clearly a decent bet to spike in any given week. Continue to flex him through the byes. Samuel's rushing role should continue in the weeks ahead, because CMC suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday that could force him to miss additional games.

Recommended offer, assuming $100 budget: $15

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (38%)

When last we saw Lazard, he was hauling in six balls for 146 yards and one score on eight targets against the Saints, making monster plays like this...

Unfortunately, he then landed on IR and required core muscle surgery, sidelining him for multiple weeks. He's resumed practicing, however, and seemed close to being active on Thursday night against the Niners. He's a good bet to return against Jacksonville's user-friendly defense next Sunday. If you can find a use for a 6-foot-5 receiver tied to an MVP-level quarterback, give Lazard a long look. He was understandably mass-dropped while injured, but he should be good-to-go soon.

Offer: $12

If you're an Eagles fan, just look away. Or keep scrolling, because this Agholor stuff is just another layer of aggravation on an already messy season. The veteran wideout, who seemed to specialize in game-changing drops during his Philly years, is now thriving for Vegas. He's hauled in four touchdown receptions over his last five games. Things like this are happening pretty much every week...

Derek Carr finds Nelson Agholor with the deep ball for the TD 🙌pic.twitter.com/F1wgkEiaWN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 8, 2020

Agholor ranks among the NFL leaders in average targeted air yards (14.2) and he tops the league in yards per reception (20.4). He's basically having the season many of us expected from Henry Ruggs. Agholor hasn't seen extreme target volume, but his opportunities have generally been high-value downfield shots. And, unlike prior seasons, he's not letting many chances slip through his fingers this year. He's a solid flex/WR3 moving forward.

Offer: $10

Hooper missed multiple games following an appendectomy, but he's returned to practice and will presumably be good to go for the upcoming matchup with Houston. We shouldn't need to tell you that the Texans defense hasn't really stopped much of anything to this point in the season; they rank No. 23 against the pass and have allowed 18 passing scores over eight games. Hooper had seen 23 targets over his previous three games before surgery, and he's returning to a Beckham-less receiving corps. We can reasonably expect him to see 6-9 targets per game moving forward, which obviously gives him a shot at a strong second-half. Tight end has been a minefield of a position this season, so someone in every league should be interested in Hooper.

Offer: $9

Other WR/TE options: Jalen Reagor (talented rookie is back from bye and coming off a 6-target game, playing 73 percent of the snaps), Tim Patrick (he's a fixture in this space, but you guys refuse to make the add; he's coming off a season-high nine targets, with another touchdown), Richie James (coming off a monster performance in which he simply clowned Green Bay's secondary, but Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne should all return soon), Jakeem Grant (should see additional opportunities following the trade of Isaiah Ford and injury to Preston Williams), David Moore (just in case you have no investment in Seattle's offense), Jimmy Graham (spiked again in Week 9, still unattached in a majority of Yahoo leagues), Irv Smith Jr. (two TDs on Sunday, but only 10 yards and four targets), Gerald Everett (saw nine targets prior to his bye and Seattle's generous pass D is on deck).

