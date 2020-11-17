Fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire: A Patriots RB and Colts WR are must-add targets

As we enter week 10 of the 2001 NFL season, certain names keep popping up on lists like these, as players begin to establish continuity in an Orthodox season. As week 10 football begins to unfold, the race tightens for playoff position, as fantasy teams look to make the final push before the games begin.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of names that may be able to help take your team over the hump. In what has been a wild year of football, the underdog player that you may have ignored to begin the season could help you when it all.

We take a look at five fantasy football waiver wire pickups you should watch out for.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

If you need a tight end, Dalton Schultz may be the player for you. Heading into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings have been a favorable matchup for most tight ends. With Minnesota allowing a tight end to score in three of its last five games, this could be an opportunity for Schultz to shine. So far, Schultz has been a go-to target for Andy Dalton. One of the primary examples of that was when the Cowboys played Arizona. He caught four passes for 35 yards. It is safe to say that Dalton loves throwing to Schultz. Schultz could be a big depth piece for your team moving forward. With Minnesota’s struggles against tight ends, he could get you the points you need this week.

Joshua Reynolds, WR, Rams

Joshua Reynolds is an interesting player for Los Angeles. He has not necessarily found the end zone a ton, but he has been able to pick up catches and targets as the Rams move the football down the field. On the season, Reynolds has 30 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He has averaged 9.1 fantasy points per game. However, he has really picked up his play as of late. For this week, the matchup may not work in his favor as he has to face a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. However, there is no denying that he has settled into his role nicely with Los Angeles. Given the explosive potential of the Rams offense, Reynolds is certainly worth a pick up. Although he may not have his best week now, he would certainly still be worth stashing on your bench for future weeks.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

For the second week in a row, Jakobi Meyers is the top player on this list. He is clearly becoming New England’s number one receiving target, and that makes him a waiver wire addition with tremendous value. He didn’t put up overpowering numbers against the Ravens, catching five passes for 59 yards. He did however throw for a touchdown, and it was evident that he is still the top receiver or New England. He now has at least five receptions in three straight games, and he is making the most of his opportunity on those reception. He averaged 11.8 yards per reception against Baltimore and 14.1 yards per reception against the New York Jets the week before. Not only is he a high-volume target player, he is able to spread the field. If he is still available on your waiver wire for this week, grab him. He is now an automatic points-producer, and in a year where the Patriots have had their share of struggles, he is undoubtedly the go-to weapon at wide receiver.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

Damien Harris has proven to be a top running back for the Patriots in the absence of Sony Michel. He showed that again on Sunday night against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense. He had 22 carries for 121 yards, and he truly showed that he is a spark plug in the New England offense.. This is the third 100-yard rushing game of the season for Harris, and it has become very clear that New England has wanted to make the rushing attack a part of their game plan. If he is still on waivers, he could be a great addition if you need depth at running back, or if you need an extra flex player. Harris has shown he can perform at a high level, and I don’t expect him to see any downturn in touches anytime soon.

Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

Michael Pittman has been playing at a high level for the Indianapolis Colts. Just take Sunday’s game against Tennessee as an example. He caught seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets and has been the top wide receiver for Indianapolis to this point in the season. He faces Green Bay this week, and much of the Green Bay secondary is hurt. Pittman could be a solid option for you at wide receiver. Now is the time of the year where depth signings mean that much more in fantasy football. Pittman could be a good depth signing this week, and he could be even more valuable in the weeks to come.

