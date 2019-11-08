Fantasy Football Week 10 starts, sits: Steer well clear of Josh Gordon

Not all fantasy football opportunities are created equal.

The NFL's carousel of injuries and roster moves has put the spotlight on several players, from Jaylen Samuels, who's suddenly the Pittsburgh Steelers' de facto running back, to wide receiver Josh Gordon, who's hoping to latch on with the Seattle Seahawks after his release from the New England Patriots.

Which players are worth slotting into your lineup? We've got you covered with five starts and five sits for Week 10 of NFL action.

START

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: Allen is about as safe a bet as they come at QB, with 17 or more fantasy points (Yahoo! standard leagues) in all but one of his games this season. The Cleveland Browns have allowed at least two passing touchdowns in six consecutive weeks, so Allen is a great high-floor play.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: With James Conner and Benny Snell expected to be out with injuries, Samuels should be the Steelers' workhorse against the Los Angeles Rams, who have been average against opposing running backs this season. Samuels' expected volume makes him a safe RB2.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers: Unlike Samuels, Williams has to share the backfield pie with Aaron Jones. But that hasn't stopped him from tallying a receiving touchdown in four consecutive weeks. The Carolina Panthers have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so Williams is a strong spot start.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Don't be discouraged by Kirk's Week 9 dud. The Cardinals receiver should get a heavy workload against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense surrendering a league-high 311.9 receiving yards per game.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan is expected to play Sunday, which means you're expected to play Ridley. Ryan should look Ridley's way often in Mohamed Sanu's absence, and Atlanta will be throwing plenty if it gets down early to the New Orleans Saints.

SIT

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns: Mayfield showed some fantasy promise in Denver last week, but he should be right back on your bench against a stingy Bills secondary.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman could tally some points as Ryan's checkdown target, but the Saints haven't allowed more than 46 receiving yards to any running back this season and have been pretty effective bottling up rushers on the ground.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: David Johnson said he's "definitely" playing for the Cardinals this Sunday. Drake looked great with Johnson sidelined in Week 9, but how will the two coexist against the NFL's leading rush defense in Tampa Bay? We'd rather not find out.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers: Samuel has scored in two of his last three games, but this is a tough road matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed just one touchdown to wide receivers over the last four weeks. Samuel is a dicey WR3 this week.

Josh Gordon, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Don't fall into the "big name" trap, folks. This is already a brutal matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and Gordon is trying to fight through a hamstring injury on a team he joined seven days ago. Steer clear of the former Patriots wide receiver.

