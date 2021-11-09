Fantasy Rankings: Week 10 running backs

Alvin Kamara is currently the 27th-ranked player in all of half-PPR fantasy.

On the one hand, it's like, hey, he's a top-30 player. But on the other hand, when you consider what Kamara has done before and his draft investment, fantasy managers have to be left wanting.

Yet, even with all the turmoil surrounding the Saints after the loss of Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, he's still been scoring in the double digits since Week 3, with a couple of huge games in there too.

Let's see what he does in Week 10 against the Titans.

