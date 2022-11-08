Fantasy Football Week 10: Running Back rankings

What could Christian McCaffrey possibly have in store for the fantasy football community this week? The last time we saw the 49ers' star running back, he was doing his best LaDainian Tomlinson impression — running for a touchdown, catching a touchdown and even throwing for a touchdown against the Rams in Week 8, becoming the first player to check all three of those boxes in a single game since LT in 2005. Pretty good football players, those two.

Twenty-six combined rushing/receiving touches and that barrage of touchdowns from all angles led to what is easily CMC's biggest fantasy outing of the season (36.3 half-PPR) so far, with the 49ers then going on bye last week.

McCaffrey and San Francisco's first game back? A Sunday Night Football meeting with the Chargers, who currently allow the second-most fantasy points to the running back position and rank bottom five in the NFL in rushing defense. Seems optimal for CMC and crew.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

It's no surprise to see McCaffrey near the very top of our weekly positional rankings, as has been the case throughout the season, and Matt Harmon in particular likes CMC as the No. 1 RB for the Week 10 slate of games. McCaffrey winds up with an overall No. 2 RB projection from our analysts.

Other top vote-getters from our crew this week include Saquon Barkley vs. the Texans. Remember when we mentioned the Chargers' defensive struggles earlier? Yeah, so the Texans surrender the most fantasy points to RBs and rank last in the league in run defense, giving up 30-plus more yards per game than the next worst unit. Can't blame Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don for giving Barkley the nod there.

Here's the running back position — check out where McCaffrey, Barkley and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

