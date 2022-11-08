Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings

What more can you say about Justin Fields' performance in Week 9? To think, most, if not all, fantasy football managers were just about ready to call Fields a bust after the early weeks of the season. And not just a bust in fantasy, but one in reality too. It's hard not to see why though — Fields and the entire Bears' offense were a brutal watch. Those invested in the likes of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet — after so much offseason hype — were just about set to swallow their losses and move on. Just another overly hyped group of players letting everyone down yet again as it happens each and every year.

Then Week 9 happened. Now, the Bears offense isn't just filled with excitement — it's filled with hope.

And it all starts with their young quarterback.

Justin Fields, welcome to fantasy stardom. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fields joined history last Sunday, rushing for the most yards (178) in a regular season game by a quarterback ever. He diced the Miami Dolphins through the air (three passing scores) and on the ground (a rushing touchdown to cap off his elite day on the ground) en route to the best fantasy line for a QB this season (he beat Lamar Jackson's previous top mark by .1 points!).

Next up, Fields will take on a Detroit Lions defense that has been a punching bag for most of the season. Fantasy managers are waiting to see what the rejuvenated Bears offense has in store in Week 10.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 10!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

